LSGH standout Ethan Alian commits to UAAP’s Green Archers

La Salle continues to build for the future after securing the commitment of Green Hills high school standout Ethan Alian for UAAP Season 87

MANILA, Philippines – New La Salle Green Archers head coach Topex Robinson added another prospect to his pool of talent: La Salle Greenhills standout Ethan Alian, who confirmed his collegiate commitment to Rappler on Tuesday, March 28.

“I still can’t believe it until now. I’m still jumping around here at home!” an excited Alian said in Filipino over the phone.

The 6-foot-1 point guard, who helped lead LSGH to the NCAA high school finals, is eligible as early as UAAP Season 86 but will likely make his debut in Season 87 when slots open up at his position for the Green Archers. He can play up to five seasons.

“Waiting is no problem for me because I’m in the right community and the people who will help me I know can really help,” Alian said about the prospect of developing for a season before seeing action in the UAAP.

Alian was also part of the Gilas youth team pool in 2022. UST, CSB, and Letran expressed interest in recruiting him, according to sources.

Ultimately getting to play for Robinson and his dream school paved the way for the defensive-minded guard’s decision.

“I’m watching Coach Topex since his LPU days. From there, I liked coach’s system, the way they call themselves family. It’s just right,” he said.

The time off will also allow Alian to learn from veteran playmakers in his team, including Evan Nelle and Mark Nonoy.

Playing for the Green Archers also means that Alian will be on the opposite against his best friends from high school as Josh Coronel, Seven Gagate, and Luis Pablo all committed to the UP Fighting Maroons.

La Salle’s new recruit already looks forward to meeting them on the court in 2024. – Rappler.com