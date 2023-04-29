Eya Laure admits fatigue settling for UST, promises bounce-back before Final 4

UST star Eya Laure refuses to offer fatigue-related excuses after a 101-point explosion across her last four games and promises to learn from their pivotal NU loss before the start of the Final Four

MANILA, Philippines – After a blazing four-game stretch in the second round of the UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament, the Final Four-bound UST Golden Tigresses finally met their match against the defending champion NU Lady Bulldogs last Wednesday, April 26.

Facing a three-headed dragon of MVP Bella Belen, Alyssa Solomon, and Vange Alinsug, Eya Laure and the rest of UST could only watch in despair as NU cracked the whip hard in the blowout first and fourth sets to tame the Tigresses’ torrid streak.

Following the loss, Laure could only tip her hat to their battle-tested conquerors, admitting that she and her team are running a bit low on gas as the Final Four beckons in about a week.

“It’s true [there’s a fatigue factor] because we’ve been training and playing nonstop, and we have another game on Sunday,” Laure said in Filipino. “We’re not resting for the rest of the week and right now, we’ve also had a lot of games. We have to adjust and recover.”

Laure, surely one of the frontrunners for this season’s MVP award, torched opponents left and right in UST’s four-game streak as she scored a staggering 101 points in that span, including an average of 27 points per game in her last three.

Despite being checked to 17 points against NU – already an off game by Laure’s recent standards – the UST captain did not point to her fatigue as an excuse and instead told the rest of her teammates to take lessons from the loss that they can use moving forward.

“I told them after the game that NU really wanted to win and they worked for it from the start,” Laure continued.

“What we’ll do starting tomorrow is work hard in training and double or triple the work on the court. I told them we have to learn something from this game and they agreed. For sure, in the upcoming games, that’s where we’ll draw motivation from.”

With the twice-to-beat advantage already claimed by La Salle and NU, UST will just look for a strong end to the eliminations with one last stop on Sunday, April 30, 3 pm against a UP side swiftly careening to the standings’ cellar. – Rappler.com