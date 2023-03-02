Faith Nisperos chalks up iffy UE win as ‘opportunity to push’ Ateneo further

Ateneo Blue Eagles captain Faith Nisperos takes nothing but silver linings in her team's iffy four-set win over the much less-favored UE Lady Warriors

MANILA, Philippines – The Ateneo Blue Eagles broke through in the UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament after taking down the UE Lady Warriors in four sets on Wednesday, March 1.

However, the victory brought more questions than answers for the Eagles’ camp after they struggled to put away the much less-favored Lady Warriors in the first two sets and completely collapsed in the third, allowing their foes to steal the frame, 26-24, after already holding match point.

Although Ateneo got its act together in the fourth set on the way to a 24-10 rout, the damage was already done, as evidenced by Ateneo head coach Oliver Almadro holding up the customary postgame presser by more than 40 minutes for an internal locker room huddle.

Weary from the iffy win and the lengthy postgame lecture, Blue Eagles captain Faith Nisperos nonetheless took everything in stride, saying that this string of events was exactly what she and her teammates needed moving forward.

“Today’s game is just an opportunity for us. Our performance is not what we wanted it to be. For me, I see it as an opportunity because it will just push us,” she said.

“It won’t make us relaxed. It’ll make us work harder and push us to learn more, learn our moves and everything. That’s how I see the game today. It’s an opportunity and of course, it’s eye-opening as well for the whole team.”

Nisperos and co-captain Vanie Gandler led the win with 14 points apiece, while rookie Geezel Tsunashima took advantage of extended playing time and added 13 points off the bench.

Despite the team’s balanced showing, Almadro clearly wants more for their upcoming matches, and admitted so after the game.

“I just reiterated the details, that’s why we took so long [in the locker room]. I think I had too much expectations in this game because we wanted to bounce back convincingly,” he said.

“A little bit in the first two sets, and especially in the third set, I think I didn’t see what I wanted to see, especially in executing our skills, our fundamentals. I detailed what else needed to be improved on going to the next games if we want to win.”

Nisperos echoed her coach’s statements, saying that the team needs to strengthen itself internally.

“The performances we want and the game we’re showing in training, we’re not able to showcase that,” she continued. “It’s just a matter of how we’re going to show it in the game.”

“I am not doubtful with my team. It’s just that it’s our time and we need to get out the fruits of our training and our efforts into the games.”

The Blue Eagles certainly have a golden opportunity ahead of them to truly prove their worth, win or lose, as they face their mighty rival La Salle Lady Spikers on Sunday, March 5, 3 pm, at the Mall of Asia Arena. – Rappler.com