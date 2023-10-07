UAAP fans react as Ateneo’s experience-gathering season gets off to shaky start

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

SHOCKER. Chris Koon and the Ateneo Blue Eagles look stunned after an overtime loss to the Adamson Falcons.

UAAP fans rush to social media for their takes after defending champion Ateneo blows a 19-point lead and loses in overtime to undermanned Adamson

MANILA, Philippines – The Ateneo Blue Eagles now hold a 1-2 record in the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament after a shocking overtime loss where they blew a 19-point advantage against an Adamson Soaring Falcons side that did not even field top star Jerom Lastimosa on Saturday, October 7.

Although it is not an ideal start by any means for the defending champions, it is generally understood by now that this current iteration of the Blue Eagles are much younger and much more inexperienced than the last batch that hoisted the coveted collegiate trophy.

Still, some fans are prematurely pressing the panic button, while others are hovering their hands above it, perhaps waiting for one more setback before passing judgment.

“It’s a first in so long that [Ateneo] dropped two of [its] first three games in [Tab Baldwin’s] era,” wrote one user. “Rebuilding season, unfamiliar territory, lack of experience, rookie-laden.”

“[Ateneo] would have to work harder than ever & start from the ground up in order to keep the crown in Loyola.”

It's a first in so long that BEBOB dropped two of their first three games in CTB's era.



Rebuilding szn

Unfamiliar territory.

Lack of experience.

Rookie-laden.



BEBOB would have to work harder than ever & start from the ground up in order to keep the crown in Loyola. — claire #ONE816FIGHT (@LVShirtngTB) October 7, 2023

Another user quoted the prior tweet, directing more specific blame at the coaching staff.

“Stubborn coaching staff too. Ateneo was not ready today. Sometimes, they looked lost,” they wrote.

“And don’t get me started about [Baldwin’s] rotations. Too much [Ian] Espinosa. Too little [Gab] Gomez, [Lebron] Nieto, and even the barely-used ones like [Kyle] Gamber and [Shawn] Tuano.”

Stubborn coaching staff too. Ateneo was not ready today. Minsan, they looked lost.



And don't get me started about his rotations. Too much Epinosa. Too little Gomez, Nieto, and even the barely used ones like Gamber and Tuano. https://t.co/X6U1G9yUbD — Antonio Cee (@TheRealPepman) October 7, 2023

Busted rotation or not, the undeniable fact of the Blue Eagles’ latest loss was they blew a 19-point first-half lead to a team likewise fielding a mix of inexperienced and veteran players in its ranks.

Another user pointed out that Ateneo badly needs a stable floor general before professing their admiration for controversial star guard Forthsky Padrigao.

“Padrigao is a big loss, but this is what we wanted, fellow woke people!” they wrote in Filipino.

For every Ateneo loss:



Laking kawalan ni Padrigao. Pero ginusto natin yan mga ka-wokes! 😂 — Pio Garcia (@PioVGarcia) October 7, 2023

One user, however, put a quick stop to that narrative, implying that values rank higher over stats, and wins and losses.

“You forget Ateneo is a school before a basketball organization,” they typed out.

u forget ateneo is a school before a basketball organization https://t.co/UNMmwyAU2T — wacky (@_jxvs_) October 7, 2023

Whatever the prevailing takes are on Ateneo at the moment, the new UAAP season is still that: new.

The Blue Eagles are down right now, and down bad after that kind of loss, but it is far too early to take them out. Until someone else takes the championship from their hands, they will always be a threat. – Rappler.com