Fil-Am Gjerard Wilson shifts gears, leaves UST for UE 

NEW HOME. UAAP-bound Gjerard Wilson averaged in double figures at Lemoyne-Owens College in Memphis.

After initially committing to UST, Fil-Am guard Gjerard Wilson jumps to UE and joins the Red Warriors’ growing roster of foreign players with Filipino roots

MANILA, Philippines – US NCAA Division II prospect Gjerard Wilson has committed to the UE Red Warriors, the Filipino-American player confirmed to Rappler on Thursday, June 29.

The 6-foot-1 combo guard will be eligible for two playing seasons, starting from UAAP Season 86 later this year, and will enroll as a master’s student at the University of the East.

Wilson played three seasons for Lemoyne-Owens College in Memphis during his four-year stay. In his final campaign in 2022-2023, he averaged 12.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game while shooting 47% from the field.

Initially, Wilson committed to joining the UST Growling Tigers and spoke positively about his time at the university. However, he decided to shift gears and seek out a different team culture, which he found at UE.

“I really like the system here. I like how coach Jack Santiago is and how he runs the team. I like the whole staff,” Wilson told Rappler when asked about his decision.

“I like how the whole system was set up, and they have things building up that I could see making a run in the playoffs and surprising a lot of people.”

The Upland, California native is the latest addition to the talent recruitment haul of Santiago and the Red Warriors this offseason.

After Santiago signed a contract extension, he led the search that resulted in the commitments of foreign student-athlete Delveion Jackson, Fil-Am sharpshooter Ethan Galang, Fil-Canadians Jack and Hunter Cruz-Dumont, incoming Filipino-Canadian Devin Fikes, and California-based Filipino Keian Spandonis.

“He’s my buddy,” Wilson said of Galang, highlighting the opportunity to play with him as another reason for joining UE.

The Red Warriors also lost several notable players from last season’s surprise squad which won five games, including Luis Villegas, who graduated; Gani Stevens, who moved to UP; and Kyle Paranada, who attended recent UST practice sessions according to sources.

Sources also informed Rappler that Chase Lane, a Fil-Am one-and-done prospect recruited by UST, may be at risk of missing Season 86 due to academic concerns.

Rappler has not received an official response from a UST official as of posting time.

Wilson will debut for UE on Friday, June 30, when they face Olivarez College in the UCBL. They are then scheduled to take on the Ateneo Blue Eagles next week. – Rappler.com