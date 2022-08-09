Stags defang Tigers in FilOil OT thriller; UE wins 3rd of last 4 in Adamson stunner

San Sebastian veteran Ammar Cosari drives for a layup at the 2022 FilOil Preseason Cup

The San Sebastian Stags put on a thrilling end to a five-game FilOil Preseason Cup slate against UST while streaking UE keeps earning wins after a 3-year funk

MANILA, Philippines – The San Sebastian Stags earned a 100-96 overtime win over the feisty UST Growling Tigers to cap another five-game slate at the 2022 FilOil Preseason Cup in San Juan City on Tuesday, August 9.

Veteran Ammar Cosari paced the OT breakaway with 7 of his 9 points coming in the extra period alone while Alex Desoyo led six Stags in double-digit scoring with 13 off the bench to rise to a 2-1 record.

Nic Cabanero and rookie revelation Kean Baclaan paced the Tigers in the tough loss for a 1-2 slate with 16 points apiece.

Prior to the evening’s main event, the UE Red Warriors earned a quick bounce-back win at the expense of UAAP playoff contender Adamson Soaring Falcons, 70-63.

Kyle Paranada led the way with 14 points, 8 assists, and 7 rebounds in just 22 minutes off the bench as the Red Warriors broke away with a massive 28-3 second quarter surge to rise to a 3-4 record.

Cedrick Manzano scored 15 on an efficient 6-of-7 clip while veteran guard Jerom Lastimosa added 14 points, 6 dimes, and 5 steals as the Falcons swooped down to a 4-2 slate.

In the other games of the day, the CSB Blazers made light work of the EAC Generals with a 30-point beatdown, 100-70.

NCAA Mythical Team member Will Gozum led the way with 17 points, while Migz Oczon made a quick and triumphant return from a gruesome face injury with 15 points in just 18 minutes off the bench for the 4-2 Blazers.

Ralph Robin paced the Generals with 13 points as they fell to a 2-3 record.

Conversely, the Perpetual Help Altas took the tough route in their game as they squeaked past the Mapua Cardinals, 80-77, for a 2-3 slate.

Altas veteran Kim Aurin led the way with 18 points off the bench, matching the game-high scoring effort of Mapua’s Marc Cuenco as the Cardinals stayed winless at 0-5.

Finally, the LPU Pirates continued their excellent start to the tournament with a 79-69 conquest of the Letran Knights to rise to a 4-1 record.

John Barba uncorked 22 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals in 33 minutes, while King Caralipio paced the 2-1 Knights’ first defeat with 13 points, 9 boards, 4 dimes, and 2 pilfers.

The Scores

First Game

CSB 100 – Gozum 17, Oczon 15, Carlos 12, Cullar 9, Pasturan 8, Serrano 6, Cajucom 6, Dimayuga 5, Sumabat 5, Sangco 3, Marcos 3, Davis 3, Mara 3, Vanguardia 3, Nayve 2, Flores 0.

EAC 70 – Robin 13, Liwag 12, Luciano 11, Balowa 10, Tolentino 7, An. Doria 4, Ad. Doria 3, Bacud 3, Maguliano 2, Umpad 2, Gurtiza 2, Cosa 1, Cosejo 0, Dominguez 0, Vista 0, Angeles 0.

Quarters: 24-16, 41-29, 68-49, 100-70.

Second Game

Perpetual 80 – Aurin 18, Barcuma 13, Razon 12, Nitura 12, Ferreras 7, Flores 5, Boral 4, Nunez 4, Martel 3, Cuevas 2, Egan 0.

Mapua 77 – Cuenco 18, Agustin 14, Garcia 11, Parinas 10, Lacap 9, Soriano 8, Salenga 4, Mercado 3, Evangelista 0, Milan 0.

Quarters: 13-24, 35-49, 57-63, 80-77.

Third Game

LPU 79 – Barba 22, Navarro 13, Venoya 13, Guadana 8, Bravo 6, Umali 6, Larupay 4, Penafiel 4, Cunanan 3, Montano 0, Villegas 0, Aviles 0, Caduyac 0.

Letran 69 – Caralipio 13, Paraiso 10, Reyson 10, Ariar 9, Bataller 7, Go 6, Guarino 5, Olivario 5, Tolentino 4, Gaviola 0, Oliva 0.

Quarters: 20-20, 43-37, 59-62, 79-69.

Fourth Game

UE 70 – K. Paranada 14, Lorenzana 12, Sawat 11, Payawal 11, N. Paranada 10, Remogat 5, Guevarra 4, Abatayo 2, Beltran 1, Lingo-Lingo 0.

Adamson 63 – Manzano 15, Lastimosa 14, Torres 9, Maata 8, Manlapaz 6, Douanga 5, V. Magbuhos 3, Hanapi 2, W. Magbuhos 1, Erolon 0, Dignadice 0, Jaymalin 0.

Quarters: 14-18, 42-21, 56-43, 70-63.

Fifth Game

San Sebastian 100 – Desoyo 13, P. Gabat 11, Are 11, Shanoda 10, Yambing 10, Escobido 10, Cosari 9, Felebrico 6, Paglinawan 6, Suico 4, R. Gabat 3, Garcia 3, Sumoda 2, Barroga 2.

UST 96 – Cabanero 16, Baclaan 16, Santos 14, Mantua 9, Crisostomo 9, Manalang 8, M. Pangilinan 7, Gesalem 5, Concepcion 4, Lazarte 4, Garing 3, Herrera 1, Escobido 0, R. Pangilinan 0, Canoy 0.

Quarters: 28-23, 48-47, 69-64, 85-85, 100-96.

– Rappler.com