UP routs CSB by 56 in FilOil; UE breaks through with 1st win in 3 years

Fil-Am star recruits Henry Galinato and Zavier Lucero show off in UP's annihilation of CSB at the 2022 FilOil Preseason Cup, while Nikko Paranada leads UE's first win since the UAAP Season 82 in 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The UP Fighting Maroons continued to play in a league of its own at the 2022 FilOil Preseason Cup in San Juan City after flaying the CSB Blazers by 56 points, 117-61, on Wednesday, August 3.

RC Calimag led the balanced onslaught with 21 points in 22 minutes, while intriguing Fil-Am recruit Henry Galinato made his tournament debut with a 16-point, 9-rebound line in just 15 minutes off the bench.

UAAP Finals MVP Malick Diouf tallied 9 points and a game-high 17 rebounds in just 18 minutes, while Carl Tamayo and Harold Alarcon scored 14 apiece in the lopsided affair that got UP as far ahead as 58, 117-59, off a late Calimag trey with 28 seconds left.

CSB stayed competitive until midway the second quarter, where they trailed by just 6, 26-32.

However, Maroons star Zavier Lucero – playing in his first game since the UAAP Season 84 finals – dropped 9 of his eventual 11 points in a pivotal 19-6 breakaway for the 51-30 halftime lead, and UP never looked back on its way to a 4-0 start.

Former Maroon Will Gozum was the lone bright spot in the loss as he finished with 17 points as the Blazers dropped to a 1-2 record.

UE scores breakthrough over Arellano

Meanwhile, in the second game of the quintuple-header, the UE Red Warriors broke through with a 58-50 win over the Arellano Chiefs, marking the first time the Recto-based school won in three years.

Nikko Paranada provided the offensive spark with a game-high 17 points, while team leader Harvey Pagsanjan scored 9 with 5 rebounds and 2 assists as UE – coming off a 0-14 run in Season 84 – snapped a three-game skid to start the FilOil tournament.

Sebastian Valencia paced 0-4 Arellano with 12 points while Axel Doromal scored 10, both off the bench.

LPU, FEU, Adamson earn close wins

In the first game, the LPU Pirates outgunned the UST Growling Tigers, 83-73, for a rousing 3-0 start.

Vincent Cunanan and John Barba led the way for Lyceum with 17 and 16 points, respectively, as Enzo Navarro scored 12 with a game-high 9 assists.

Ian Herrera towed 1-1 UST with 12 points in just 13 minutes, while Gani Stevens came one point shy of a double-double with 9 markers and 10 boards in just 18 minutes.

Following UE’s win, the FEU Tamaraws earned themselves an 82-73 statement win over the San Beda Red Lions to get back to an even 2-2 record.

Despite not having star guard LJay Gonzales for the day, Bryan Sajonia and Royce Alforque picked up the slack with 16 and 15 points, respectively. Xyrus Torres scored 11 on 3-of-9 shooting from three, while Ximone Sandagon added 10 points on a 4-of-6 clip.

Yukien Andrada paced the Red Lions with 15 points off the bench, while Justine Sanchez and JB Bahio had 14 points apiece. James Kwekuteye was clamped to just 8 points on 2-of-10 shooting as San Beda fell to a 0-2 hole.

Finally, the Adamson Soaring Falcons rode a 25-9 third quarter to prevail over the Perpetual Help Altas, 68-61.

Veteran guard Jerom Lastimosa showed off with 18 points on 6-of-7 shooting plus 3 steals, while Joem Sabandal and Vince Magbuhos scored 10 apiece.

Marcus Nitura paced the Altas with 16 points and 8 rebounds, while captain Jielo Razon powered the bench with 15 points, 5 assists, and 4 boards.

UE will try to start a new winning streak on Friday, August 5, as it takes on the Mapua Cardinals at the 9 am matinee. CSB will seek a much-needed bounce-back against Perpetual at 11 am as San Beda also shoots for a rebound against the San Sebastian Stags at 1 pm.

Adamson will put its 3-0 start on the line against the 2-0 NU Bulldogs at 3 pm, while UP guns for its fifth straight win against the EAC Generals at the 5 pm main event.

The Scores

First Game

LPU 83 – Cunanan 17, Barba 16, Umali 16, Navarro 12, Bravo 11, Penafiel 4, Montano 3, Guadana 2, Larupay 2, Aviles 0, Omandac 0, Caduyac 0.

UST 73 – Herrera 12, Cabanero 11, Stevens 9, Concepcion 8, Sanyos 5, Wilson 5, Lazarte 5, Garing 4, Mantua 3, M. Pangilinan 3, Baclaan 3, Escobido 2, R. Pangilinan 2, Gesalem 1, Manalang 0, Canoy 0.

Quarters: 10-23, 34-42, 60-61, 83-73.

Second Game

UE 58 – N. Paranada 17, Pagsanjan 9, Payawal 9, Sawat 6, Abatayo 5, Lorenzana 4, Remogat 4, Beltran 2, Tomas 2, Antiporda 0, K. Paranada 0, Tulabut 0.

Arellano 50 – Valencia 12, Doromal 10, Flores 9, Oftana 6, Punzalan 4, Oliva 4, Menina 3, Mallari 2, Tolentino 0, Mantua 0, Sunga 0, Domingo 0, Talampas 0, Balo 0, Advincula 0.

Quarters: 18-16, 29-28, 47-33, 58-50.

Third Game

FEU 82 – Sajonia 16, Alforque 15, Torres 11, Sandagon 10, Sleat 9, Songcuya 5, Bagunu 5, Tempra 4, Ona 4, Guibao 3, Dulatre 0, Gravera 0, Montemayor 0.

San Beda 73 – Andrada 15, Bahio 14, Sanchez 14, Cortez 11, Kwekuteye 8, Cuntapay 6, Ynot 3, Visser 2, Gallego 0, Jopia 0, Alfaro 0, Alloso 0, Llanera 0.

Quarters: 23-22, 39-37, 63-56, 82-73.

Fourth Game

Adamson 68 – Lastimosa 18, V. Magbuhos 10, Sabandal 10, Maata 8, Colonia 6, Barasi 6, Barcelona 5, Manzano 3, Calisay 2, Yerro 0, Torres 0, W. Magbuhos 0.

Perpetual 61 – Nitura 16, Razon 15, Aurin 10, Omega 7, Boral 7, Egan 4, Martel 2, Barcuma 0, Cuevas 0, Ferreras 0, Nunez 0, Udugan 0.

Quarters: 13-13, 29-28, 54-37, 68-61.

Fifth Game

UP 117 – Calimag 21, Galinato 16, Alarcon 14, Tamayo 14, Lucero 11, Diouf 9, Ramos 7, Fortea 6, Abadiano 5, Torculas 5, Gonzales 5, Cagulangan 4.

CSB 61 – Gozum 17, Cajucom 9, Sangco 6, Dimayuga 6, Davis 5, Sumabat 5, Mara 4, Pasturan 3, Vanguardia 2, Jarque 2, Nayve 0, Marcos 0.

Quarters: 21-18, 51-30, 85-44, 117-61.

– Rappler.com