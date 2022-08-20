La Salle sweeps elims; San Sebastian completes FilOil quarterfinal cast

Group B leader La Salle takes on St. Benilde next, while Group A topnotcher NU battles San Sebastian in the knockout quarterfinals of the preseason tournament

MANILA, Philippines – La Salle completed a sweep of the elimination round after drubbing NCAA champion Letran, 90-54, in the FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup on Saturday, August 20.

La Salle guard Evan Nelle delivered all-around numbers of 12 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds, 2 steals, and 1 block, while Kevin Quiambao was right there with him with 11 points, 7 boards, and 5 assists.

The Green Archers topped Group B with a 7-0 record and arranged a knockout match against the St. Benilde Blazers, the fourth-ranked squad in Group A (5-3), in the crossover quarterfinals.

San Sebastian, meanwhile, booked the last quarterfinal berth after escaping Jose Rizal University, 59-55, on the last day of eliminations at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Jesse Sumoda nailed a decisive three-point play in the last 63 seconds to help the Stags keep the Heavy Bombers at bay.

Sumoda finished with 12 points and 9 rebounds for the Stags, who rose from 16 points down on the way to the crucial win that put them at fourth in Group B with a 4-3 record.

But the Stags face an even tougher assignment in the quarterfinals as they take on the NU Bulldogs, the Group A topnotcher who swept all eight assignments.

The other quarterfinal pairings in the Tuesday quadruple-header will pit the UAAP champion UP Maroons (6-2) against the FEU Tamaraws (4-3); and the Adamson Falcons (5-3) against the Lyceum Pirates (5-1).

Eliminated teams San Beda (3-4), Emilio Aguinaldo College (4-4) and Arellano (2-6), meanwhile, ended their campaigns with separate victories.

San Beda hacked out a 79-71 triumph over Lyceum as the Red Lions bowed out winning three of their last four games after a 0-3 start.

The Generals used a strong start for an 80-63 rout of winless Mapua (0-8), while the Chiefs downed Perpetual Help (2-6) with an 84-66 triumph.

The Scores

First Game

ARELLANO 84 – Oftana 20, Flores 18, Talampas 8, Doromal 7, Punzalan 7, Mallari 5, Sunga 5, Oliva 4, Ongotan 4, Tolentino 1, Tan 0.

PERPETUAL 66 – Barcuma 15, Cuevas 13, Orgo 12, Boral 9, Flores 5, Nunez 4, Gelsano 4, Udugan 2, Cauguiran 2, Kawamura 0.

Quarters: 24-15, 48-37, 65-52, 84-66.

Second Game

EAC 80 – Bajon 20, Gurtiza 15, Luciano 14, Umpad 9, Ad. Doria 8, Tolentino 5, Balowa 3, Liwag 2, An. Doria 2, Bacud 2, Maguliano 0, Dominguez 0, Cabuhat 0, Villaflor 0.

MAPUA 63 – Soriano 18, Cuenco 16, Garcia 8, Hernandez 6, Salenga 4, Mercado 4, Cudiamat 3, Lacap 2, Milan 2, Evangelista 0.

Quarters: 21-7, 38-31, 60-45, 80-63.

Third Game

SAN BEDA 79 – Kwekuteye 15, Andrada 14, Bahio 13, Sanchez 12, Visser 8, Alfaro 5, Ynot 4, Cortez 4, Cometa 2, Llarena 2, Tagala 0, Teruel 0.

LYCEUM 71 – Barba 24, Guadana 11, Vinoya 9, Umali 6, Cunanan 4, Penafiel 4, Omandac 4, Culanay 3, Aviles 2, Larupay 2, Navarro 1, Bravo 1, Montano 0, Villegas 0.

Quarters: 17-14, 41-32, 57-52, 79-71.

Fourth Game

SAN SEBASTIAN 59 – Escobido 18, Sumoda 12, Cosari 8, Calahat 4, Are 4, Desoyo 4, Janao 4, Altamirano 3, Shanoda 2, Suico 0, Felebrico 0, Yambing 0, Concha 0.

JRU 55 – Miranda 15, Medina 10, Celis 8, Villarin 5, De Leon 4, Dela Rosa 4, De Jesus 4, Sy 2, Gonzales 2, Dionisio 1, Bongay 0, Benitez 0, Abaoag 0, Tan 0.

Quarters: 12-12, 26-38, 45-44, 59-55.

Fifth Game

LA SALLE 90 – Manuel 15, Austria 13, Nelle 12, Quiambao 11, M. Phillips 8, Cortez 7, Buensalida 7, Nwankwo 4, Estacio 3, B. Phillips 3, Montecillo 3, Galman 2, Escandor 2, Robinson 0.

LETRAN 54 – Caralipio 12, Reyson 11, Guarino 10, Bataller 6, Yu 6, Go 5, Ariar 2, Lantaya 2, Tolentino 0, Bautista 0.

Quarters: 30-15, 49-30, 72-45, 90-54.

– Rappler.com