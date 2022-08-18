La Salle, NU stay spotless; UP, San Sebastian get back on winning track in FilOil 

ON A ROLL. Schonny Winston delivers another hot scoring performance for the Green Archers.

La Salle and NU keep their unblemished records, while UP and San Sebastian both snap their two-game losing skids in the FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup

MANILA, Philippines – The La Salle Green Archers continued their dominant run in the FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup as they took down the JRU Heavy Bombers for their sixth straight win, 74-62, at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City on Thursday, August 18.

High-scoring guard Schonny Winston showed the way anew for the undefeated Green Archers with a game-high 27 points, while Gilas Pilipinas big man Kevin Quiambao posted a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds.

After a back-and-forth affair in the first half, where the score was knotted at 35-all, La Salle stepped on the gas in the third frame and created a double-digit separation over JRU, 47-37, thanks to a triple by Winston.

La Salle then kept its foot on the pedal in the fourth and final period, stretching its lead to its biggest at 14 points, 72-58, off a Winston layup with just 1:28 to play.

Ry Dela Rosa and Agem Miranda scored 14 points apiece for the Heavy Bombers, who remained winless in six games.

Just like the Green Archers, the NU Bulldogs stayed spotless after grinding out an 87-82 win over the Perpetual Altas.

With the Bulldogs trailing by 2 points, 78-80, John Lloyd Clemente sank a wide-open corner trey with 39 ticks left to steal the lead from the Altas.

Clemente, who topscored for NU with 21 points, then iced the game with two charities with just 10 seconds remaining as the top-seeded Bulldogs completed an 8-0 elimination round sweep.

Kim Aurin paced the Altas – who are already out of playoff contention – with 23 points.

Meanwhile, the UP Fighting Maroons and the San Sebastian Stags both snapped their two-game losing skids after picking up wins against the Arellano Chiefs and the Letran Knights, respectively.

Gilas standout Carl Tamayo recorded a double-double of 23 points and 10 rebounds in the Fighting Maroons’ 88-82 victory over the Chiefs, while Ichie Altamirano finished with an all-around game of 12 points, 5 rebounds, 7 assists, and 4 steals in the Stags’ 69-64 escape of the Knights.

The Fighting Maroons, who are already assured of a quarterfinals spot, ended the elimination round with a 6-2 slate, while the Stags remained in the tight playoff race with a 3-3 record.

The Scores

First Game

NU 87 – Clemente 21, Mahinay 12, Palacielo 12, Enriquez 11, Malonzo 10, Manansala 6, Galinato 6, Figueroa 3, Padrones 3, Minerva 2, Yu 1, Casinillo 0, Gulapa 0, Tibayan 0.

Perpetual 82 – Aurin 23, Nitura 16, Omega 9, Razon 8, Ferreras 7, Abis 4, Barcuma 4, Orgo 3, Egan 2, Martel 2, Boral 2, Cuevas 2, Flores 0.

Quarters: 21-13, 40-38, 61-57, 87-82.

Second Game

San Sebastian 69 – Suico 13, Altamirano 12, Felebrico 11, Sumoda 10, Desoyo 8, Cosari 4, Janao 3, Calahat 2, Escobido 2, Yambing 2, Una 2, Shanoda 0, Barroga 0, Concha 0, Cruz 0.

Letran 64 – Sangalang 17, Reyson 12, Yu 9, Guarino 8, Paraiso 8, Ariar 4, Caralipio 2, Bataller 2, Olivario 2, Tolentino 0, Go 0, Lantaya 0.

Quarters: 21-23, 43-38, 55-54, 69-64.

Third Game

La Salle 74 – Winston 27, Nwankwo 11, Quiambao 10, M. Phillips 7, Manuel 5, Austria 4, Nelle 4, Escandor 2, B. Phillips 2, Robinson 1, Cortez 1, Estacio 0, Buensalida 0, Montecillo 0, Galman 0.

JRU 62 – Dela Rosa 14, Miranda 14, Sy 9, De Jesus 6, Medina 6, Guiab 4, Amores 3, De Leon 2, Dionisio 2, Celis 2, Bongay 0, Gonzales 0, Villarin 0, Benitez 0.

Quarters: 19-20, 35-35, 59-50, 74-62.

Fourth Game

UP 88 – Tamayo 26, Diouf 21, Torculas 13, Fortea 7, Cagulangan 6, Alarcon 4, Abadiano 4, Calimag 3, Catapusan 2, Eusebio 2, Ramos 0.

Arellano 82 – Doromal 27, Menina 19, Flores 13, Oftana 6, Sunga 6, Valencia 4, Talampas 3, Oliva 2, Mantua 2, Mallari 0, Tolentino 0, Punzalan 0.

Quarters: 22-23, 38-42, 62-58, 88-82.

– Rappler.com