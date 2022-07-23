Tamayo stars in UP’s FilOil debut rout of Mapua; La Salle, Adamson start strong

NO SLOWING DOWN. Carl Tamayo picks up right where left off to finish with a double-double.

Interleague collegiate basketball action gets going as the FilOil Preaseason Cup returns with UP, La Salle, and Adamson ruling the opener

MANILA, Philippines – The UP Fighting Maroons flexed their UAAP champion-caliber might in their debut at the 2022 FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup in San Juan City with an 83-59 rout of the NCAA Season 97 runners-up Mapua Cardinals on Saturday, July 23.

Gilas Pilipinas big man Carl Tamayo showed that he is simply a cut above the rest after tallying a huge 16-point, 16-rebound double-double in just 24 minutes as UP missed the services of UAAP Season 84 Finals MVP Malick Diouf and Mythical Five member Zavier Lucero.

Despite key cogs missing action, the Maroons had enough firepower in the tank to take down the Cardinals with a pivotal 15-2 third-quarter finishing kick, turning a 42-44 deficit with 5 minutes left to a 57-46 lead heading into the final frame.

That was all UP needed to put away Mapua for good and peak with a 26-point gap, 79-53, late in the fourth.

Gerry Abadiano backstopped his former NU high school teammate with a 13-point, 7-rebound, 3-assist line, while finals hero JD Cagulangan scattered 5 points, 3 boards, 2 dimes, and 2 steals.

Warren Bonifacio and Bryan Lacap scored 11 points apiece for a Cardinals side that only shot 28% overall in the lopsided loss.

In the second game of the triple-header, the loaded La Salle Green Archers locked down the FEU Tamaraws, 65-49.

Foreign student-athlete Bright Nwankwo had his way against the Tamaraws’ defenses by squeezing in 14 points and 7 rebounds in just 16 minutes off the bench, while UAAP Mythical Five forward Michael Phillips tallied a 12-point, 11-board double-double.

Top guards Mark Nonoy and Evan Nelle also made short 15-minute appearances in their first game since UAAP Season 84 ended, and scored 7 and 2 points, respectively.

LJay Gonzales and Bryan Sajonia each scored 10 for FEU, while Royce Alforque stuffed the stat sheet with 6 points, 4 rebounds, 4 steals, and 2 assists.

Finally, the Adamson Soaring Falcons rallied past the CSB Blazers in the third game, 80-75.

Joem Sabandal led the tight win with 18 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 steals in just 22 minutes, while veteran guard Jerom Lastimosa scored 9 with 3 assists in 19 minutes.

Miguel Corteza paced CSB with a game-high 19 points off the bench as NCAA Mythical Five member Will Gozum churned out 16 points, 5 boards, 3 dimes, 3 steals, and 1 block in the loss.

FilOil action returns with the first of many quintuple-headers on Monday, July 25. UE and EAC serve as the 9 am matinee, followed by the return of FEU at 11 am as it takes on Lyceum. (SCHEDULE: FilOil Preseason Cup)

UST and JRU start the afternoon with a 1 pm match, while Adamson guns for a second straight win against debuting Arellano at 3 pm.

Finally, UP ends the day with a 5 pm main event against Perpetual Help for a shot at starting a quick winning streak.

The Scores

First Game

UP 83 – Tamayo 16, Abadiano 13, Catapusan 9, Gonzales 7, Torculas 7, Fortea 6, Calimag 6, Ramos 6, Cagulangan 5, Alarcon 5, Madrigal 3.

Mapua 59 – Bonifacio 11, Lacap 11, Garcia 9, Pido 9, Gamboa 7, Hernandez 5, Cuenco 3, Soriano 2, Agustin 2, Igliane 0, Salenga 0, Parinas 0.

Quarters: 12-16, 31-33, 57-46, 83-59.

Second Game

La Salle 65 – Nwankwo 14, M. Phillips 12, Macalalag 12, Cortez 8, Nonoy 7, Manuel 5, Austria 3, Nelle 2, Abadam 2, Escandor 0, Buensalida 0, Alao 0, Estacio 0.

FEU 49 – Gonzales 10, Sajonia 10, Alforque 6, Songcuya 6, Bautista 5, Tempra 3, Torres 3, Sandagon 2, Sleat 2, Faty 2, Gravera 0, Guibao 0, Rosete 0, Dulatre 0.

Quarters: 15-8, 31-24, 51-38, 65-49.

Third Game

Adamson 80 – Sabandal 18, Manzano 12, V. Magbuhos 9, Lastimosa 9, Maata 9, Flowers 6, W. Magbuhos 6, Barcelona 4, Torres 4, Yerro 3.

CSB 75 – Corteza 19, Gozum 16, Cullar 9, Pasturan 9, Lim 7, Davis 3, Oczon 3, Cajucom 3, Mara 2, Jarque 2, Serrano 2, Sangco 0, Carlos 0, Dimayuga 0, Sumabat 0.

Quarters: 15-23, 42-34, 58-55, 80-75.

– Rappler.com