UP denies La Salle semis sweep, sets up Battle of Katipunan finals

UP storms back from a double-digit deficit as the Fighting Maroons dispatch the La Salle Green Archers to arrange a UAAP championship showdown against Ateneo

MANILA, Philippines – For the second time in the last four years, the UP Fighting Maroons are back in the UAAP finals after denying the La Salle Green Archers a Season 84 semifinals sweep, 78-74, on Friday, May 6 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Katipunan neighbors now meet once again as UP and defending champion Ateneo clash in a best-of-three title series starting Sunday, May 8, still at the MOA Arena.

Rookie Carl Tamayo came through the final stretch as the Maroons rallied from a 14-point deficit in the final quarter, 56-70, to stun the Green Archers in the knockout duel.

Tamayo completed the scoring run of his life with a go-ahead and-one conversion with 21.5 ticks left, giving the Maroons their first lead of the game when they most needed it, 76-74,

La Salle’s Evan Nelle had a shot to tie the game with 7.6 seconds left, but his floater had a very unlucky roll, straight to the outstretched arms of Tamayo, who calmly sank his last two free throws for the 22-4 comeback.

Tamayo made up for a frigid 2-of-13 shooting game in the first three quarters, and scored 12 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter plus 10 rebounds, 4 steals, and 3 assists.

Malick Diouf churned out a 14-point, 17-rebound double-double with 4 steals, and 2 blocks, while rookie Harold Alarcon had the game of his life filling in for the injured CJ Cansino with 14 points, 6 boards, 2 steals, and a block in 26 minutes.

Schonny Winston paced La Salle’s stunning, season-ending loss with a game-high 26 points on 9-of-17 shooting, while Michael Phillips tallied a 10-point, 17-rebound double-double.

In his final UAAP game, Justine Baltazar unfortunately disappeared with just 9 points on 4-of-13 shooting and 8 rebounds in over 35 minutes of floor time.

The Scores

UP 78 – Tamayo 19, Diouf 14, Alarcon 14, Rivero 12, Abadiano 7, Cagulangan 6, Spencer 5, Lucero 1, Ramos 0.

La Salle 74 – Winston 26, Nonoy 11, M. Phillips 10, Baltazar 9, Nelle 6, Manuel 4, Nwankwo 4, Lojera 2, Austria 2, B. Phillips 0.

Quarters: 15-22, 39-44, 51-64, 78-74.

