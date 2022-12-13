LIVE UPDATES: UP vs Ateneo, UAAP Season 85 men’s basketball finals Game 2 – December 14

The UP Fighting Maroons come one game away from clinching a historically unique second men's basketball title in just one year, while the Ateneo Blue Eagles attempt to avoid their first losing streak in six years and live another day

MANILA, Philippines – Unique history beckons for the UP Fighting Maroons as they come one game away from winning back-to-back UAAP men’s basketball titles in the same year heading to the Season 85 finals Game 2 against the Ateneo Blue Eagles at the Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday, December 14, 6 pm.

Momentum is slightly in the Maroons’ favor after a 72-66 Game 1 escape that saw Zavier Lucero and Harold Alarcon tune up the team’s defense and offense, respectively, with highlight reel-worthy stops and long-range shots.

UP’s depth will once again be on display in the first of its two chances to put the series on ice as head coach Goldwin Monteverde flexes the luxury of having presumptive season MVP Malick Diouf and Mythical Five mainstay Carl Tamayo come off the bench at such a crucial stage.

However, a different kind of history is also on the side of the Blue Eagles, as they have not lost back-to-back games since November 2017, when they dropped their last elimination round game against La Salle and their first Final Four game against FEU.

Look for Ateneo’s current core of Ange Kouame, Dave Ildefonso, and Kai Ballungay to all bounce back from forgettable Game 1 outings and possibly force a do-or-die Game 3 with their backs already against the wall.

Will UP avoid the complications of an extended finals series and finish a historic season with a postseason sweep, or will Ateneo refuse to roll over to its Katipunan neighbors to live another day? Tune in to this page for live updates.

