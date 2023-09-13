Former Ateneo Blue Eagle seeks help for amputee teammate Ryan Pamintuan

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Ryan Pamintuan, the Ateneo Blue Eagles star in the late ‘90s, needs a prosthetic leg after a diabetes-related amputation

MANILA, Philippines – A teammate of Ryan Pamintuan started an online fundraiser after the former Ateneo Blue Eagles star underwent leg amputation due to complications of diabetes.

Brandon Sison, who teamed up with Pamintuan in UAAP men’s basketball in the late 1990s, started a gofundme page for Pamintuan “to help alleviate some of the financial burdens caused by this illness and aid in obtaining a prosthetic leg.”

“Approximately a month ago, Ryan began experiencing numbness in his left foot. He was taken to the emergency room, where various tests were conducted, revealing that he had developed diabetes,” Sison shared in the online fundraising page.

“Further examinations, including scans of his legs, showed significant blockages in the arteries running from his upper thighs to his feet…. While his right lower leg and foot were on the path to recovery, unfortunately, his left leg was not responding as well.”

Sison said that due to the extensive damage, doctors had to make “the difficult decision to amputate his left leg above the knee.”

Both Pamintuan and Sison are currently based in the US.

Before starring in the Ateneo seniors squad, Pamintuan also bannered the Blue Eaglets where he won the Most Valuable Player award in 1995, the same year he powered the team to the UAAP juniors championship.

In the seniors division, the bruising forward teamed up with the Sison twins Brandon and Brian, Paul Tan-Chi, Rainier Sison, Enrico Villanueva, and Rich Alvarez.

Sison said Pamintuan isn’t seeking donation, but knows the family needs financial assistance.

“Any contributions would be sincerely appreciated as they would help alleviate some of the financial burdens caused by this illness and aid in obtaining a prosthetic leg,” said Sison.

“Ryan is not asking for any help, he is actually so grateful for all the prayers, however, there is a need and financial help is also very encouraging to receive, no amount is too small to give.” – Rappler.com

For donations, visit Prosthesis for Ryan.