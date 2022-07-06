Former Jalen Green teammate Paul Garcia commits to Ateneo

Ateneo shores up its guard rotation with the signing of 6-foot Fil-Am Paul Garcia after losing key stalwarts like SJ Belangel, Tyler Tio, and Gian Mamuyac

MANILA, Philippines – The Ateneo Blue Eagles once again struck gold in their UAAP post-season recruitment drive after signing Fil-Am Paul Garcia on Wednesday, July 6.

Already 23 years old, the 5-foot-11 guard is set to graduate from Salisbury University in Maryland, and enroll in a masters program in Ateneo, thus making him immediately eligible for Season 85 with two years left to play.

Garcia will fill an immediate need for Ateneo at the point, which was recently vacated by the Korea-bound SJ Belangel.

“This is a very significant signing for us in light of what has happened last year with our graduations and the unexpected exodus of SJ Belangel,” said head coach Tab Baldwin. “We have a lot of confidence in Forthsky Padrigao, but it’s a big load to carry for a sophomore.”

“Paul is not just a very dynamic point guard – a very well-rounded guard who can score and play the off-guard position as well – but he has a lot of maturity and experience being a guy who comes in as a college graduate,” Baldwin added.

The Rockville, Maryland native is expected to form a fearsome back court tandem with fellow collegiate veteran Dave Ildefonso and play well alongside the likes of Chris Koon, Joshua Lazaro, and reigning MVP Ange Kouame.

“I’m excited. It feels like a dream come true, really. I’ve always wanted, growing up, to go back home to the Philippines. I’ve always told my friends that it’s something I want to do, so it’s definitely a dream come true,” said Garcia.

“I can’t wait to get started and fulfill all the expectations and surpass them, really, so I’m excited.”

Garcia had his best year with Salisbury in the 2020-2021 season, where he averaged 8.6 points on 49% shooting and 48% from three, plus 2.0 rebounds, and 0.8 steals in just 18.4 minutes per game.

He last played in the Philippines at the National Basketball Training Center (NBTC) as a part of Fil-Am Sports USA, where he teamed up with the likes of current Houston Rockets star Jalen Green and fellow Ateneo recruit Kai Ballungay. – Rappler.com