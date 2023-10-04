Francis Escandor ready for bigger role after promising La Salle start

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

BREAK. Francis Escandor makes the most of his minutes with La Salle.

Four years since arriving from Davao, La Salle’s Francis Escandor finally gets to show his wares as new Archers coach Topex Robinson gives him a shot

MANILA, Philippines – An impressive key point in La Salle’s season-opening triumph against FEU was the stellar play of Francis Escandor, who finished with an efficient 11 points on 4-of-5 shooting in almost 25 minutes of playing time.

Escandor played the third-most minutes among all Green Archers and justified new head coach Topex Robinson’s trust as La Salle outscored the now Denok Miranda-mentored Tamaraws by 18 while he was part of the active five-man lineup.

In his final season of eligibility and four years into his arrival at DLSU from Davao, Escandor finally has responsibilities in this Green Archers squad. It’s a long way from the three total games he was inserted into in Season 85.

The first signs of proof that this would manifest under Robinson’s tutelage were in preseason tournaments (FilOil, PinoyLiga, Kadayawan) when he earned playing time as the weeks progressed, thanks to his shooting and defense.

And while it’s still a small sample size, his season-opener in UAAP 86 could be a beneficial sign of things to come for a school looking to end a seven-year championship drought.

“It all starts with coach Topex,” Escandor told Rappler in an exclusive interview after the game.

“If you ask anyone – not just me – he’s really been a good help to the team, not just on the court, but also off the court. He’s such a great guy and he brings out the best in us.”

Robinson’s key ingredient in reshaping these Green Archers into legitimate title contenders has been to instill confidence in them to play their natural games while taking accountability for their shortcomings. In this win-win type of dynamic for student-athletes, chances of thriving increase exponentially, particularly for a program with lofty expectations.

“It’s about confidence. These guys are gifted. They’re not here by accident. They’re here for a reason,” Robinson said following his UAAP coaching debut, something he admitted to being excited about.

“Our role as coaches is to just give them the opportunity, and the opportunity will depend on how they’ll use it.”

Escandor has used his well.

He took advantage of La Salle’s new dietary and conditioning systems under Tim Nutrition and Aytona Performance, respectively. That included a specific caloric intake per day and following a strict strength and conditioning system to lean down and become more mobile.

He added hours of extra shooting to his daily practices, making 200 to 300 long-range jumpers per day depending on how fresh his legs felt.

In the win over FEU, Escandor scored twice on quick backdoor cuts, which is a new wrinkle in his repertoire, aided by his newfound agility. He hit his lone three-ball attempt of the afternoon, was active on the other end, and played within the system.

“Being more consistent, it’s just being in the gym, being a gym rat every day,” Escandor said of the developmental process.

The Davao native feels his presence in La Salle has “really been better compared to the past few seasons” as of late, and his coach wants to see that continue, now relying on the veteran to be instrumental to team success.

Robinson quipped: “It’s so nice to see somebody with that talent that I’m excited about. He’s going to share that talent with the world.”

It’s mental, too, as Escandor gladly proclaims: “I’m so happy.” – Rappler.com