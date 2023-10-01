NU routs Ateneo to start UAAP 8-peat bid; La Salle bows to FEU as UST, UP cruise

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PERFECT. The NU Lady Bulldogs stretch their unbeaten streak in UAAP women's 3x3 basketball history to 16 games.

Longtime UAAP women's basketball powerhouse National University kicks off its title 8-peat bid in blowout fashion, while other schools also roll to big wins to start Season 86

MANILA, Philippines – The NU Lady Bulldogs kicked off their campaign for an eighth straight UAAP championship in style as they blew out the Ateneo Blue Eagles, 77-57, in the first game day of the Season 86 women’s basketball tournament on Sunday, October 1.

Playing in the second game of a double-header at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion, the Lady Bulldogs again flexed their usual dominance and balance, as Karl Pingol and Camille Clarin led the way with 11 points apiece.

Sarah Makanjuola paced the loss with a 13-point, 10-rebound double-double as Ateneo stars Kacey dela Rosa and Jhazmin Joson were limited to just 7 and 5 points, respectively.

Meanwhile, the UST Growling Tigresses ran roughshod of the UE Lady Warriors on their home court, rolling to a 63-46 pummeling made possible with a massive 26-6 fourth-quarter pullaway.

Former UAAP Rookie of the Year Kent Pastrana, making her first collegiate appearance in four years, made her return count with a big 20-point, 10-rebound effort off the bench.

Tantoy Ferrer also churned out a double-double of 17 points and 11 boards in just 19 minutes, while Dianne Pedregosa led the losing cause with 13 points and 9 rebounds

Finalist La Salle bows to FEU; UP routs Adamson

Over at the Mall of Asia Arena, the FEU Lady Tamaraws earned a hard-fought 75-68 win over Season 85 finalist La Salle Lady Archers.

Congolese center Josee Kaputu dominated her way in the paint, tallying a game-high 27 points on 12-of-19 shooting to go with 9 rebounds, while Rea Ong made up for a 2-point effort with game-best totals of 12 boards and 5 blocks.

Tricia Mendoza scattered 23 points, 10 rebounds, 2 steals, and 2 blocks in the losing effort.

In the second game of the morning session, the UP Fighting Maroons blasted the Adamson Lady Falcons by 31, 92-61.

Five players breached double-digit scoring in the win, led by Marian Domingo’s 17 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals.

Victoria Adeshina carried the losing side with 14 points and a game-high 19 boards, 10 coming from the offensive end. – Rappler.com