Adamson crushes UE for breakthrough win in UAAP Season 84

BOUNCE BACK. Jerom Lastimosa more than makes up for his slow start last outing.

Jerom Lastimosa stars for the Adamson Soaring Falcons as they enter the win column in UAAP Season 84

MANILA, Philippines – The Adamson Soaring Falcons bounced back from their opening-day loss in UAAP Season 84 with an 82-66 annihilation of the UE Red Warriors at the Mall of Asia Arena on Tuesday, March 29.

Star point guard Jerom Lastimosa led the charge for the Soaring Falcons with a perfect game of 14 points on 4-of-4 shooting, to go along with 2 rebounds, and 2 assists, while big man Keith Zaldivar added 11 markers.

Coming off a heartbreaking two-point loss to the NU Bulldogs in their season debut, the Falcons got off to a blazing start and quickly led the Red Warriors by 20 points, 32-12, at the end of the opening period.

Lastimosa, who only played a total of 12 minutes and 53 seconds in the ball game, set the tone for the Falcons early on, pouring in majority of his 14 points in the first quarter alone.

Adamson then never looked back the rest of the way as it even extended its lead to as many as 34 points, 76-42, which proved too much for UE to overcome with only 10 minutes left in the lopsided affair.

Harvey Pagsanjan paced the Red Warriors with 17 points and 8 rebounds, while Aurin Catacutan chipped in 12 points and 4 rebounds off the bench.

Adamson shoots for its second straight win when it takes on the defending champion Ateneo Blue Eagles on Thursday, March 31, at 10 am, while UE aims to enter the win column when it faces the UST Growling Tigers on the same day at 7 pm.

The Scores

Adamson 82 – Lastimosa 14, Zaldivar 11, Sabandal 8, Douanga 8, Calisay 8, Jaymalin 7, Yerro 7, Manzano 7, Erolon 5, Hanapi 4, Magbuhos 2, Barasi 1, Colonia 0, Peromingan 0, Fuentebella 0, Maata 0.

UE 66 – Pagsanjan 17, Catacutan 12, Paranada N. 7, Escamis, 6, Sawat 5, Lorenzana 4, Abatayo 4, Tulabut 3, Antiporda 2, Beltran 2, Cruz 2, Villanueva 2, Chan 0, Paranada K. 0, Pascual 0.

Quarters: 32-12, 50-32, 76-42, 82-66.

– Rappler.com