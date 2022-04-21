Heroic Lastimosa continues redemption tour as Adamson snaps UP 8-game win streak

BIG HERO 7. Adamson captain Jerom Lastimosa bails out the Falcons anew in their streak-stopping win over UP

Following multiple heartbreaks in the first round, Adamson captain Jerom Lastimosa gets his bounce-back surge going in full swing with another clutch performance against favored UP

MANILA, Philippines – The Adamson Soaring Falcons continued their rise from the dark doldrums of the UAAP Season 84 standings after a nail-biting 66-58 win over the favored UP Fighting Maroons at the Mall of Asia Arena on Thursday, April 21.

After starting the season with a 1-6 record off multiple heartbreakers, the Falcons are now winners of three straight for a 4-6 slate, and have entered a three-way tie at fourth place with NU and FEU.

Meanwhile, the Maroons saw their historic eight-game winning streak end, and failed in their first shot at securing a Final Four berth while still having a hold on the top two spot with an 8-2 record.

Jerom Lastimosa continued his heroic turnaround in the second round of the tournament, and finished with a game-high 13 points, 8 coming in the fourth quarter, highlighted by a booming step-back triple with 23.3 seconds left for the 62-57 lead.

He also finished with 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and surprisingly, 2 more blocks in just under 23 minutes of floor time.

Off a 17-point separation early in the second quarter, 30-13, Adamson saw its gap gradually tighten as UP mounted a crucial 19-6 fightback bridging the two halves, capped by a Lucero free throw at the eight-minute mark of the third to get within 33-36.

Multiple times, the Maroons threatened within single digits through the final frame, but the Falcons always had an immediate answer, the latest coming at the 2:34 mark off a tough Joem Sabandal mid-range shot, 59-54, which led to yet another cardiac finish.

Didat Hanapi backstopped his captain in the win with 12 points, while Sabandal scored 11 with a nice helping of 5 boards and 5 assists.

“We’re really happy because we have three straight wins, and we really prepared with a vengeance for UP,” Lastimosa said in Filipino after the game. “What happened in the first round, we were crybabies. Now we’re bouncing back, and we’re the happy ones this time. Hopefully, we build up with more wins, and this happiness continues for us.”

Ricci Rivero paced the team’s frigid shooting night with a game-high 14 points, albeit on a 5-of-16 clip, while Carl Tamayo scored 12 with 8 boards on 3-of-11 shooting. MVP candidate Zavier Lucero was also held to a 7-point, 7-board line on a 2-of-9 clip in 28 minutes.

Overall, UP shot terribly on all fronts with a 30.6% clip overall (17-of-37), 10.7% from three (3-of-28), and 53.6% (15-of-28) from the free-throw line.

Adamson can get its winning streak up to four straight on Saturday, April 23, with a 10 am match against the hapless UST Growling Tigers, while UP will shoot for a quick bounce-back at 4:30 pm against the third-seeded De La Salle Green Archers.

The Scores

Adamson 66 – Lastimosa 13, Hanapi 12, Sabandal 11, Manzano 8, Zaldivar 8, Magbuhos 6, Peromingan 5, Colonia 2, Yerro 1, Douanga 0, Jaymalin 0, Erolon 0, Barasi 0.

UP 58 – Rivero 14, Tamayo 12, Diouf 7, Lucero 7, Cagulangan 6, Cansino 5, Spencer 4, Webb 3, Alarcon 0, Abadiano 0, Fortea 0.

Quarters: 20-12, 36-28, 47-44, 66-58.

– Rappler.com