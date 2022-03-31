Ateneo cruises past Adamson for 3-0 romp

LOPSIDED. Raffy Verano and the Blue Eagles pour it on early against Jerom Lastimosa and the Falcons.

The Ateneo Blue Eagles keep their unbeaten run going in UAAP Season 84 with a 31-point beatdown of the Adamson Soaring Falcons

MANILA, Philippines – The Ateneo Blue Eagles kept their unbeaten run in UAAP Season 84 going with a 78-47 beatdown of the Adamson Soaring Falcons at the Mall of Asia Arena on Thursday, March 31.

It was a total team effort for the Blue Eagles as all 14 players who checked in the game scored a basket, but it was Ange Kouame who led the way with a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds.

“We don’t think of our team as starters and bench. We just think everybody has a job to do,” said Ateneo coach Tab Baldwin.

“Today, we were able to get everybody on the court, which we need to do. I think the energy was really good out there,” he added.

With the win, Ateneo improved its record to 3-0, while Adamson dropped to 1-2.

Coming off a dominant win against the FEU Tamaraws just two days ago, the Blue Eagles rode on their hot momentum and quickly raced to a 23-point lead, 36-13, midway through the second quarter.

A 15-0 blast by the Soaring Falcons late in the second period and early in the third frame pulled them back to within just 8, 36-28, before the Blue Eagles unleashed their own 16-0 run to push their lead to 24, 52-28.

It was all Ateneo from there on as Adamson failed to mount another rally and recover from the huge hole that the Blue Eagles built in the second half.

Tyler Tio and Chris Koon added 9 points apiece for the Blue Eagles, while Forthsky Padrigao, Raffy Verano, and Gab Gomez contributed 8 markers each.

On the other side, Keith Zaldivar and Lenda Douanga paced the Soaring Falcons with 6 points apiece as no player from their squad finished in double figures.

Ateneo shoots for its fourth straight win of the season when it collides with its rival La Salle Green Archers on Saturday, April 2, at 7 pm, while Adamson aims to get back on the win column when it faces the UST Growling Tigers on the same day at 4 pm.

The Scores

Ateneo 78 – Kouame 13, Tio 9, Koon 9, Padrigao 8, Verano 8, Gomez 8, Ildefonso 6, Chiu 3, Mendoza 3, Mamuyac 3, Belangel 2, Lazaro 2, Andrade 2, Berjay 2.

Adamson 47 – Zaldovar 6, Douanga 6, Manzano 5, Yerro 5, Jaymalin 5, Hanapi 5, Lastimosa 4, Magbuhos 3, Peromingan 2, Sabandal 2, Erolon 2, Colonia 1, Calisay 1, Barasi 0, Fuentebella 0, Maata 0.

Quarters: 17-8, 36-24, 54-34, 78-47.

– Rappler.com