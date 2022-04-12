Pink wave: 3rd-quarter Ateneo surge drowns La Salle anew

CRUISING. Dave Ildefonso and the Ateneo Blue Eagles scoot past Schonny Winston and the La Salle green Archers again.

The Ateneo Blue Eagles thwart the La Salle Green Archers again for their 34th straight win amid a sea of pink

MANILA, Philippines – Ateneo came out in full attack mode in the second half as the Blue Eagles repulsed rival La Salle Green Archers anew, 75-68, to stay unbeaten in the UAAP men’s basketball tournament on Tuesday, April 12 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

In front of a UAAP pandemic record of 11,124 fans, the defending champions completed an elimination sweep of the Archers to roll to an 8-0 record at the start of the second round. The victory also extended Ateneo’s incredible streak to 34 straight wins dating back to October 2018.

SJ Belangel paced the Blue Eagles with 15 points and 6 rebounds, while Gian Mamuyac also scored 15. Dave Ildefonso and Bryan Andrade added 9 points each.

While the Archers kept pace with the Eagles early, and even grabbed the lead a few times in the first half, they just found no answer to Ateneo’s second-half tear. The Archers remained at third at 5-3.

It was the first fan-attended Ateneo-La Salle showdown in over two year. But instead of the usual sea of blue and green, fans of the rival schools showed up united in pink to show support for the presidential bid of Vice President Leni Robredo.

Coming off a 36-all tie early in the third quarter, Ateneo turned it into another no contest off a pivotal 21-4 run, capped by a Matthew Daves layup at the 2:27 mark for the 57-40 separation.

The Archers tried their best to play catch up in the final frame, but only got within single digits late to set the final score.

Kurt Lojera led the Archers with 21 points and 6 boards. Evan Nelle, who fueled La Salle’s hot start, finished with 20 points.

All teams will get a week off, as Ateneo gets back to business on Tuesday, April 19, in a 4:30 pm match against the unpredictable UE Red Warriors. Meanwhile, La Salle gets a 12:30 pm assignment against the feisty UST Growling Tigers. – Rappler.com