Ateneo flexes might in FEU rout, moves a win away from 2nd straight outright finals spot

Veteran Ateneo forward Raffy Verano tallies a huge double-double against ice-cold FEU as the Blue Eagles once again inch closer to a UAAP elimination round sweep

MANILA, Philippines – The Ateneo Blue Eagles kept their dominant reputation intact in the UAAP Season 84 as they made light work of Final Four contender FEU Tamaraws, 70-53, on the penultimate day of the men’s basketball eliminations at the Mall of Asia Arena on Thursday, April 28.

With their 39th straight win in the bag dating back to the last time FEU beat them in 2018, the Blue Eagles now stand one win away from their second straight sweep and outright finals berth with a 13-0 record. Meanwhile, the Tamaraws snapped a three-game win streak and settled for a fourth place tie with NU at 6-7.

Veteran forward Raffy Verano led all scorers in the win with a monster 17-point, 13-rebound double-double, while sniper Tyler Tio reemerged with a 14-point bomb in just 17 minutes built off a 3-of-4 clip from three.

After letting FEU briefly enjoy a 6-1 lead from tipoff, Ateneo left its foe in the dust with a game-changing 26-7 swing bridging the first two quarters for the 27-13 separation off a Jolo Mendoza three at the 6-minute mark of the second period.

The Tamaraws continued their ice-cold streak well into the second half as the Eagles kept their distance, and peaked with a 20-point gap, 67-47, off an SJ Belangel floater with just 2:07 left in the final frame.

However, Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin still sought for more from his boys heading to their highly anticipated rematch against second-seeded UP on Sunday, May 1, at 7 pm.

“I didn’t think we played well today. I said that right off the bat, but I think FEU had a lot to do with that,” he said after the game. “They defended us tough. They used some schemes that gave us some problems, and we didn’t really adjust throughout the game.”

RJ Abarrientos paced the sorry loss with 12 points, albeit on just a 4-of-14 clip, while his backcourt partner LJay Gonzales scattered 10 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, and a steal on 5-of-11 shooting in just 21 minutes.

Overall, the Tamaraws shot themselves out of the game with a horrendous 25% clip, while the Eagles shot 43%.

FEU can strengthen its bid to keep the fourth spot with a bounce-back win against the also-ran UST Growling Tigers on Sunday at 12:30 pm.

The Scores

Ateneo 70 – Verano 17, Tio 14, Belangel 8, Ildefonso 8, Mamuyac 7, Kouame 4, Koon 4, Mendoza 3, Padrigao 3, Chiu 2, Lazaro 0, Daves 0, Gomez 0, Andrade 0.

FEU 53 – Abarrientos 12, Gonzales 10, Torres 8, Alforque 5, Ojuola 5, Tempra 4, Sleat 3, Sajonia 3, Celzo 2, Coquia 1, Bienes 0, Sandagon 0, Li 0.

Quarters: 17-11, 33-23, 51-34, 70-53.

– Rappler.com