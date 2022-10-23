Ateneo flexes feared 3rd-quarter form, drubs UE for shot at 2nd place

The Ateneo Blue Eagles thoroughly outclass the UE Red Warriors with a 17-0 third-quarter start that led to a blowout finish to end their UAAP Season 85 first round campaign

ANTIPOLO, Philippines – The Ateneo Blue Eagles rained down their patented third-quarter storm over the UE Red Warriors on the way to a 91-76 blowout in the UAAP Season 85 men’s basketball tournament at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City on Sunday, October 23.

Dave Ildefonso led the balanced attack with 20 points on 8-of-17 shooting and 4 rebounds, while Kai Ballungay scored 14 with 5 boards, 2 assists, and a game-high plus-minus of +33.

With the whopping win, Ateneo ended the first round with a 5-2 record for third place, with a shot to rise to second if the NU Bulldogs (5-1) drop their next assignment against the FEU Tamaraws. Defending champion UP Maroons lead the pack at 6-1.

Coming off a nip-and-tuck first half where UE trailed by just two, 44-46, Ateneo decided to once again take the third quarter for themselves with a massive 17-0 run, ending with an Ange Kouame layup off a behind-the-back BJ Andrade pass for the sudden 63-44 gap with 4:59 left in the period.

The shellshocked Red Warriors were unable to recover from that point onwards as the cruising Blue Eagles peaked with a 22-point separation, 83-51, off an emphatic, game-sealing Ballungay dunk with 3:27 left in regulation.

“We played pretty good basketball today, especially in the second half. I’m pretty comfortable with where we’re at. We’re getting better, we’re growing, we’re learning,” said Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin.

“That’s what you’re supposed to do over the course of a season, and the second round is gonna be competitive and challenging, but we feel good. We feel good about where we’re at, we feel good about our team. We’re ready to go.”

Kyle Paranada and Harvey Pagsanjan scored 17 apiece in the sorry loss, while Luis Villegas tallied a 10-point, 13-rebound double-double in a game-high 34-minute run.

The Warriors, who dropped all their 14 assignments last season, absorbed their second straight loss for a 3-4 slate, entering a triple tie at fourth with Adamson and La Salle.

The Scores

Ateneo 91 – Ildefonso 20, Ballungay 14, Padrigao 11, Andrade 11, Kouame 8, Lazaro 6, Garcia 6, Fornilos 4, Gomez 3, Koon 2, Chiu 2, Quitevis 2, Daves 2, Fetalvero 0, Lao 0, Ong 0.

UE 76 – Pagsanjan 17, K. Paranada 17, Villegas 10, Stevens 8, Remogat 6, Payawal 5, Alcantara 4, Sawat 2, Beltran 0, Antiporda 0, Guevarra 0.

Quarters: 21-21, 46-44, 65-50, 91-76.

– Rappler.com