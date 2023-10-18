Ateneo rides second-half breakaway, extends infamous UST slide to 19 losses

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

UAAP champion Ateneo pours out 57 second-half points on the back of Chris Koon and Mason Amos as hapless UST extends its all-time low skid to 19 straight games

MANILA, Philippines – The Ateneo Blue Eagles bucked a lackluster first-half showing, breaking away late from the free-falling UST Growling Tigers, 97-77, in the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday, October 18.

Chris Koon led the second-half charge with 21 points off 6-of-12 shooting and 3-of-6 three-pointers to go with 6 rebounds, and 5 assists with no turnovers in 23 minutes, while Joseph Obasa and Kai Ballungay each added 17 points.

Doing their utmost best to finally erase their infamous skid, the Tigers backed the Eagles to the wall late in the third quarter, inching within four, 58-62, off an Angelo Crisostomo putback layup with 2:47 remaining.

Ateneo, however, methodically dissected UST at all areas – at the line, the post, and downtown – pulling away early in the fourth with 17-3 surge, capped by a Joshua Lazaro layup at the 8:27 mark, for a 79-61 separation.

That was all the breathing room the defending champions needed as Mason Amos extended the gap to 21 off a late three at the 1:31 mark, 94-73, before Raffy Celis peaked the lead at 22 from deep, 97-75, with 28 ticks left in regulation.

“I thought both ends of the floor, we gave more or less a good performance, shot over 50% from the field, held a tough UST team,” said Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin as his team rose to a 3-3 record.

“I know their record doesn’t flatter them, but all the teams that played against them know how tough they are. I think we need that kind of performance, especially going into the UP game, and we’re happy. It’s going to be a very, very happy dugout today.”

The Tigers remained winless in six games this season, stretching their all-time low skid to 19 straight games since October 2022.

Nic Cabanero once again went down swinging with a game-high 21 points on 7-of-15 shooting with 7 rebounds and 4 assists in 35 minutes, while running mate Christian Manaytay posted 17 points and 7 boards in 33 minutes.

The Scores

Ateneo 97 – Koon 21, Ballungay 17, Obasa 17, Amos 15, Espinosa 6, Chiu 6, Gomez 5, Brown 3, Celis 3, Lazaro 2, Credo 2, Quitevis 0, Bongo 0, Tuano 0, Nieto 0, Gamber 0.

UST 77 – Cabañero 21, Manaytay 17, Pangilinan 11, Crisostomo 8, Duremdes 7, Laure 5, Manalang 5, Calum 3, Moore 0, Lazarte 0, Llemit 0, Gesalem 0.

Quarters: 17-10, 40-33, 72-61, 97-77.

– Rappler.com