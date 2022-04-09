La Salle deals spunky Adamson another heartbreaker

CLUTCH. Evan Nelle (right) and Deschon Winston help seal the win for La Salle.

La Salle escapes Adamson in another thriller off clutch plays inside the final minute before Justine Baltazar seals it with a crucial block

MANILA, Philippines – The La Salle Green Archers ended the first round of the UAAP Season 84 men’s basketball tournament on a high note as they took down the Adamson Soaring Falcons in a thriller, 61-58, on Saturday, April 9 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Joaqui Manuel stepped up big for the Green Archers as he finished with a team-high 14 points on an efficient 5-of-7 shooting, while Evan Nelle added 12 markers on a red-hot 4-of-5 clip from beyond the arc.

With the win, La Salle improved its record to 5-2, while Adamson – which suffered its fifth straight loss, including a one-point heartbreaker against FEU last Thursday – dropped to 1-6.

After trailing by eight midway in the final frame, the Green Archers staged a late run and managed to regain the lead, 56-55, off a layup by Deschon Winston with just 51 seconds remaining.

Nelle kept La Salle’s run going with a three-pointer in the next possession, but Adamson’s Keith Zaldivar quickly responded with his own triple to pull Adamson back within 1, 59-58.

Manuel then sank two crucial free throws in the following play to push La Salle’s lead to 3, 61-58, before Justine Baltazar sealed the victory for the Green Archers with a block on Zaldivar’s last-second three.

After a slow first half between both squads, the Green Archers turned on the jets at the start of the third period to lead by as many as 10 points, 43-33, thanks to a huge scoring outburst by Manuel.

La Salle, however, failed to sustain its run as Adamson crawled back and built its own eight-point advantage, 53-45, midway through the final frame.

Luckily for the Green Archers, they managed to regain the lead late in the ball game off a series of clutch baskets before Baltazar sealed it with a crucial block.

The Scores

La Salle 61 – Manuel 14, Nelle 12, Winston 10, M. Phillips 8, Lojera 8, Baltazar 6, Galman 3, Nwanwko 0, Nonoy 0, B. Phillips 0.

Adamson 58 – Lastimosa 15, Douanga 11, Sabandal 10, Hanapi 9, Zaldivar 5, Manzano 4, Magbuhos 2, Peromingan 2, Yerro 0, Colonia 0, Calisay 0, Erolon 0, Maata 0, Jaymalin 0.

Quarters: 15-15, 30-26, 45-42, 61-58.

– Rappler.com