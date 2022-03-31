Baltazar dominates as La Salle outlasts FEU for 3rd straight win

MANILA, Philippines – Justine Baltazar showed the way for the La Salle Green Archers as they picked up a 75-65 win over the FEU Tamaraws in UAAP Season 84 at the Mall of Asia Arena on Thursday, March 31.

Baltazar finished with a double-double of 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Green Archers, who remained undefeated in the season with an impressive 3-0 record and joined defending champion Ateneo on top.

Mark Nonoy backstopped Baltazar with 17 points, while Kurt Lojera chipped in 10 markers.

On the other hand, LJay Gonzales topscored for the Tamaraws – who moved down to a 1-2 slate – with 17 points, while Emman Ojuola had a double-double of 13 points and 12 rebounds.

With the score tied at 32-all at halftime, the Green Archers shifted into high gear in the third period and outscored the Tamaraws, 26-18, for a 58-50 lead heading into the fourth and final frame.

An 11-4 run by FEU at the start of the payoff period cut La Salle’s lead back to 1, 62-61, before the Green Archers went on a decisive 8-0 blast to again create separation over the Tamaraws.

Baltazar then put the finishing touches with a fadeaway jumper to extend the Green Archers’ lead to 10, 73-63, which proved too big for the Tamaraws to overcome with only 1:57 remaining in the ball game.

Michael Philips also continued to be a force down low for the Green Archers, tallying a game-high 16 rebounds, to go along with 6 points.

High-scoring FEU guard RJ Abarrientos, meanwhile, was limited to just 9 points on a dismal 1-of-7 clip from the field.

The Green Archers will put their three-game streak on the line against rival Ateneo Blue Eagles in a battle of two unbeaten teams on Saturday, April 2, at 7 pm, while the Tamaraws will look to get back on winning track against the NU Bulldogs in the first game at 10 am.

The Scores

La Salle 75 – Baltazar 20, Nonoy 17, Lojera 10, Winston 9, Austria 9, Phillips M. 6, Nelle 4, Manuel 0, Nwankwo 0, Phillips B. 0.

FEU 65 – Gonzales 17, Ojuola 13, Abarrientos 9, Bienes 9, Sajonia 6, Torres 5, Sandagon 4, Li 2, Alforque 0, Sleat 0, Gravera 0, Coquia 0.

Quarters: 19-18, 32-32, 58-50, 75-65.

– Rappler.com