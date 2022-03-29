Nonoy sizzles as La Salle outlasts NU for 2-0 start

TO THE RESCUE. Mark Nonoy comes through the clutch for the Green Archers.

Former UST standout Mark Nonoy fills up the stat sheet in his debut for the La Salle Green Archers

MANILA, Philippines – Mark Nonoy came up big for the La Salle Green Archers as they took down the NU Bulldogs, 59-55, in UAAP Season 84 at the Mall of Asia Arena on Tuesday, March 29.

The former UST Growling Tiger Nonoy, who missed La Salle’s first game due to a hamstring injury, finished with an all-around outing of 13 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 steals in his debut in a Green Archers uniform.

Gilas Pilipinas standout Justine Baltazar also added 13 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 assists in the win as the Green Archers joined rival Ateneo Blue Eagles as the only undefeated teams in the league with a 2-0 slate.

“Things were not going right for us,” said La Salle coach Derrick Pumaren. “We lost our concentration. We made a lot of mistakes. But I think we really worked hard for this win.”

After leading by as many as 9 points, 29-20, midway through the second quarter, La Salle failed to sustain its momentum as NU unleashed a 10-0 blast for a slim 30-29 advantage at halftime.

The Bulldogs went on another 7-0 rally at the start of the third period to extend their lead to its biggest at 8, 37-29, before the Green Archers countered with their own run to tie the game at 37-all off a triple by Evan Nelle.

It was a nip-and-tuck affair between both squads the rest of the way and with the score knotted at 49-all with less than six minutes remaining in the fourth frame, La Salle rode on the hot hands of Nonoy and Baltazar, who combined for seven unanswered points to create separation over the Bulldogs, 56-49.

With NU still knocking on La Salle’s door with less than a minute left in the game, Baltazar then completed a crucial and-one play to stretch their lead to a three-possession affair, 59-52, which put the Bulldogs away for good.

CJ Austria also contributed 10 points for the Green Archers, while Kurt Lojera chipped in 7 markers and 6 boards.

On the other side, Mike Malonzo was the lone Bulldog to finish in double figures with 10 points, while Enzo Joson, John Lloyd Clemente, and Jake Figueroa added 9 markers each.

La Salle will look to make it three in a row when it collides with the FEU Tamaraws on on Thursday, March 31, at 1 pm, while NU, which dropped to 1-1, aims to rebound when it tangles with the UP Fighting Maroons in the following game at 4 pm.

The Scores

La Salle 59 – Baltazar 13, Nonoy 13, Austria 10, Lojera 7, Manuel 6, Nelle 5, Phillips M. 3, Winston 2, Nwankwo 0, Phillips B. 0, Cuajao 0.

NU 55 – Malonzo 10, Joson 9, Clemente 9, Figueroa 9, Mahinay 6, Enriquez 4, Tibayan 4, Gaye 2, Felicilda 2, Galinato 0, Ildefonso 0, Torres 0, Yu 0, Manansala 0, Minerva 0.

Quarters: 19-16, 29-30, 42-43, 59-55.

– Rappler.com