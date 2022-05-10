FEU survives UE 5-set challenge for breakthrough win

Chen Tagaod leads four Lady Tamaraws in double-digit scoring as FEU earns its first win of the UAAP season over gutsy UE

MANILA, Philippines – The FEU Lady Tamaraws ended the fifth set with a huge 10-2 rally to close out the pesky UE Lady Warriors with a five-set victory, 19-25, 25-15, 25-20, 17-25, 15-10 for their first win in the UAAP women’s volleyball tournament, Tuesday, May 10, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

With FEU trailing 5-8 in the fifth and final set, Chen Tagaod fired 4 points in an 8-0 blast which gave the Lady Tamaraws a five-point cushion, 13-8, against the Lady Red Warriors.

Tagaod put the Lady Tamaraws at match point while Jean Asis, whose attack went out prior to the winning point, sealed the win with a powerful quick.

“We saw how much the girls wanted to win, but I said it won’t be easy because we’re in a transition period. I just told them to keep helping one another inside the court,” said FEU head coach George Pascua in Filipino. “At the end of the day, we increase our chances of winning if we help one another.”

Tagaod dropped 20 points to lead FEU to its first win of the season. The Lady Tamaraws have improved its slate to 1-2 while also keeping the Lady Red Warriors winless in three games.

Asis had 13 points on 9 attacks, 2 aces, and 2 blocks while Kary Truz scored 3 kill blocks also for 13 points. Ebon, whose steady services kept FEU going in the huge fifth-set run, added 10 points off 4 aces.

Alexandra Juangco patrolled the floor with 25 excellent sets and 7 excellent receptions while rookie playmaker Christine Ubaldo tossed 16 excellent sets to lead the offense.

FEU dropped the opener but managed to secure the next two sets and even led by as many as 7 points in the third frame which put the team at a 2-1 advantage. However, the team failed to close out UE in the fourth set as the match went to a decider.

Janeca Lana finished with 20 points for the Lady Red Warriors built on 16 attacks, 3 blocks, and an ace along with 6 excellent receptions while Dara Nieva chipped in 19 points on 15 attacks and 4 aces laced with 17 excellent digs.

Jen Zeta also played big for UE with 21 excellent digs and 11 excellent receptions while Von Dimaculangan had 9 excellent sets.

The Lady Red Warriors suffered a huge blow early in the game after Apple Lingay went down with a right knee injury in the first set after a bad fall. She still finished with 4 points in the contest.

FEU will take on Ateneo on Thursday, May 12 at 12 pm while UE will face NU earlier that day at 10 am. – Rappler.com