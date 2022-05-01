FEU demolishes UST to inch closer to Final Four berth

CAREER GAME. Bryan Sajonia knocks in 21 of his 27 points from three-point range.

FEU officially eliminates Adamson from playoff contention and secures at least a playoff for the No. 4 spot

MANILA, Philippines – The FEU Tamaraws closed in on a Final Four berth in the UAAP Season 84 men’s basketball tournament after crushing the UST Growling Tigers, 109-65, on Sunday, May 1 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

With the win, FEU officially eliminated the Adamson Soaring Falcons, who emerged victorious earlier today, from playoff contention as the Tamaraws improved their record to 7-7.

FEU, though, is still not assured of a Final Four ticket as a victory by NU over La Salle later today would lead to a knockout match between the Tamaraws and the Bulldogs for the No. 4 spot.

However, if the Bulldogs lose to the third-seeded Green Archers at 4:30 pm, the Tamaraws will automatically clinch the fourth and final semifinals seat.

Bryan Sajonia was a man on a mission for the Tamaraws as he erupted for 27 points on a red-hot 7-of-10 shooting clip from downtown.

RJ Abarrientos also came up big for FEU with an all-around game of 11 points, 9 rebounds, and 6 assists, while Royce Alforque and LJay Gonzales chipped in 10 markers apiece.

“We shot really well, especially in the second half,” said FEU head coach Olsen Racela.

“We defended better in the third quarter that’s why we pulled away.”

“Our mindset now is we need one more win to enter the Final Four,” he added.

With its playoff hopes hanging in the balance, FEU wasted little time in breaking the game wide open as it mounted a 17-point lead, 45-28, with under three minutes to play in the first half.

FEU continued its demolition of UST in the third period, pushing its 15-point halftime advantage to a whopping 37 points, 84-47, which proved too much for the Growling Tigers to overcome with only a full quarter left to play.

Nic Cabañero finished with a team-high 16 points for UST, which ended its Season 84 campaign with a 3-11 slate, while Joshua Fontanilla and Sherwin Concepcion added 13 and 10 points, respectively.

The Scores

FEU 109 – Sajonia 27, Abarrientos 11, Alforque 10, Gonzales 10, Sleat 9, Ojoula 8, Torres 8, Bienes 8, Celzo 6, Gravera 5, Dulatre 2, Sandagon 2, Tempra 2, Li 1, Coquia 0.

UST 65 – Cabañero 16, Fontanilla 13, Concepcion 10, Manalang 6, Manaytay 5, Pangilinan 5, Canoy 4, Gomez de

Liaño 3, Ando 2, Garing 1, Herrera 0, Yongco 0, Gesalem 0, Mantua 0.

Quarters: 22-15, 49-34, 74-47, 109-65

– Rappler.com