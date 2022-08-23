La Salle, FEU lead all-UAAP FilOil preseason semis cast

STILL PERFCT. Kevin Quiambao tows unbeaten La Salle to the Final Four.

UAAP schools FEU, La Salle, NU, and Adamson take down their respective opponents to advance to the FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup semifinals

MANILA, Philippines – The FEU Tamaraws grinded out a huge 72-63 win over the undermanned UP Fighting Maroons to advance to the FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup Semifinals at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City on Tuesday, August 23.

Bryan Sajonia led FEU with 16 points, while LJay Gonzales and Royce Alforque scored 13 apiece as the Tamaraws set up a semifinal clash against the undefeated La Salle Green Archers.

After trailing by 8 points, 44-52, at the start of the final frame, the Tamaraws shifted into high gear and went on a 14-5 blast to steal the lead from the reigning UAAP champion Maroons, 58-57, with 3:31 remaining in the game.

Sajonia then sealed the deal for the Tamaraws with a cold-blooded triple with 1:22 left on the clock, which extended their lead to a three-possession ball game, 68-61.

Bismarck Lina topscored for UP in the loss with 13 points, while Malick Diouf posted a double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds.

The Fighting Maroons played without their key players Carl Tamayo, who is currently with Gilas Pilipinas for the fourth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers, and big men Zav Lucero and Henry Galinato.

Like their semifinal foe, the Green Archers hacked out a tough 83-74 win over the CSB Blazers to stay perfect in the preseason tournament.

Rookie Kevin Quiambao showed the way for the still unbeaten Green Archers with an all-around stat line of 18 points, 5 rebounds, 7 assists, and 2 blocks.

On the other side, Will Gozum recorded a double-double of 26 points and 10 rebounds for the Blazers in the losing effort.

Meanwhile, the NU Bulldogs and the Adamson Soaring Falcons also arranged a semifinal date against each other after they took down the San Sebastian Stags and the LPU Pirates, respectively.

John Galinato paced the undefeated Bulldogs with 19 points in their 75-64 win over San Sebastian, while Cedrick Manzano and Joshua Yerro delivered 15 points each in the Soaring Falcons’ 83-71 blowout of the Pirates.

The knockout semifinals between NU and Adamson, and FEU and La Salle will be on Thursday, August 25, at 3 pm and 5 pm, respectively.

The Scores

First Game

Adamson 83 – Yerro 15, Manzano 15, Torres 11, Douanga 11, Sabandal 9, Hanapi 7, Magbuhos V 5, Flowers 4, Jaymalin 3, Fuentebella 2, Barasi 1, Colonia 0, Erolon 0, Magbuhos W 0, Calisay 0.

LPU 71 – Barba 19, Guadana 16, Umali 9, Navarro 9, Venoya 7, Cunanan 6, Aviles 4, Penafiel 3, Bravo 0, Culanay 0, Omandac 0.

Quarters: 22-16, 32-25, 62-42, 83-71.

Second Game

NU 75 – Galinato 19, Figueroa 13, Minerva 11, Casinillo 7, John 6, Manansala 5, Mahinay 4, Malonzo 3, Yu 3, Palacielo 2, Padrones 2.

San Sebastian 64 – Janao 13, Yambing 11, Escobido 8, Desoyo 7, Felebrico 7, Shanoda 5, Sumoda 4, Are 4, Cruz 2, Cosari 2, Suico 0, Calahat 0, Altamirano 0, Concha 0.

Quarters: 15-10, 33-29, 54-49, 75-64.

Third Game

La Salle 83 – Quiambao 18, M. Phillips 10, Nonoy 9, Cortez 9, Austria 8, Manuel 8, Buensalida 6, Winston 5, Nelle 4, Macalalag 4, B. Phillips 2, Escandor 0.

CSB 74 – Gozum 26, Corteza 14, Pasturan 9, Carlos 9, Nayve 8, Oczon 6, Sangco 2, Cullar 0, Marcos 0, Davis 0, Flores 0.

Quarters: 17-13, 42-28, 66-61, 83-74.

Fourth Game

FEU 72 – Sajonia 16, Gonzales 13, Alforque 13, Tchuente 11, Bagunu 7, Sandagon 4, Tempra 4, Celzo 2, Songcuya 2, Torres 0, Gravera 0, Guibao 0, Ona 0, Montemayor 0.

UP 63 – Lina 13, Diouf 12, Catapusan 9, Calimag 8, Cagulangan 7, Eusebio 3, Alarcon 3, Abadiano 2, Gonales 2, Fortea 2, Ramos 2, Torculas 0.

Quarters: 19-15, 30-29, 44-52, 72-63.

