Adamson holds off late UE surge, climbs to share of 3rd

TAKE CHARGE. Adamson’s Ced Manzano looks to drive past his UE defender.

The Adamson Falcons blow a 15-point advantage but regroup just in time after a Rey Remogat-fueled UE rally

MANILA, Philippines — The Adamson Soaring Falcons led big, lost it, then regained the upper hand late in the game, edging the UE Red Warriors, 72-65, in the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday, October 15.

Cedrick Manzano and Matthew Montebon both led the charge with 13 points apiece, as the Falcons climbed to a 3-2 record for a share of the third spot with La Salle, just behind UP (5-0) and NU (4-1).

Adamson, which led by as many as 15 in the first half, withstood a 14-point explosion from UE spitfire guard Rey Remogat in the third quarter.

With the Warriors down 28-38, Remogat uncorked 11 straight markers as UE overtook Adamson, 39-38, before an exchange of jumpers between the two squads ended the third, and the Falcons soaring ahead, 53-50.

The Falcons built a 56-50 lead early in the fourth following a turnaround hook from Manzano, before UE responded with 6 unanswered points to knot the game at 56-all, courtesy of back-to-back downtown hits from Remogat and Wello Lingolingo with 7:24 to go.

Joem Sabandal scored the go-ahead three-point play with 4:23 left in the game, breaking a 63-all deadlock to take a 66-63 lead.

Didat Hanapi then drove from the left baseline to increase the advantage to 68-63, with 3:49 left.

Montebon later drilled the dagger from the right corner to hike the Falcons’ lead to 71-63 at the 38.4 mark.

UE failed to score a basket until the last 22 seconds, when Remogat drove for a layup to cut it to 71-65.

Following Remogat’s 27-point outing was Lingolingo, who had 15 markers, while foreign student athlete Precious Momowei was held to 2 points, but still grabbed 12 rebounds as UE fell to 2-3.

Sabandal, who was almost pulled out from the game by Adamson coach Nash Racela since he was part of the unit that blew the 15-point lead, was happy to atone for his mistakes.

“I am thankful for coach Nash because he gave me a chance in the fourth quarter,” said Sabandal, who finished with 8 points and 5 assists.

“I started slow in the third, so my goal from the very start was to stop Remogat… but I relaxed in the second half, so I made up for it [with the shots] in the fourth,” he added.

The Scores

Adamson 72 – Manzano 13, Montebon 13, Erolon 10, Hanapi 9, Sabandal 8, Yerro 7, Magbuhos 5, Barasi 3, Calisay 2, Ojarikre 2, Ramos 0, Colonia 0, Anabo 0, Barcelona 0, Canete 0.

UE 65 – Remogat 27, Lingolingo 15, Maglupay 5, Gilbuena 4, Cruz-Dumont 3, Galang 3, Wilson 2, Sawat 2, Tulabut 2, Momowei 2, Alcantara 0, Fikes 0.

Quarters: 19-16, 38-26, 53-50, 72-65.

– Rappler.com