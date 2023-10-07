Birthday boy Magbuhos gifts Adamson 2nd straight OT win, hits buzzer-beater 3 over Ateneo

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Adamson's birthday boy Vince Magbuhos celebrates in the best way possible, sinking a banking three at the overtime buzzer to stun defending UAAP champion Ateneo

MANILA, Philippines – Vince Magbuhos created for himself a dreamlike 24th birthday celebration on Saturday, October 7, as he banked in a buzzer-beating three to lift Adamson to its second straight UAAP Season 86 overtime win, this time at champion Ateneo’s expense, 74-71, at the Araneta Coliseum.

With his performance capped by a dramatic game-winner, Magbuhos chipped in 11 points total on 3-of-5 shooting from deep to go with 3 rebounds and 3 assists for the Falcons, who climbed to 2-1 in the standings.

Eli Ramos, brother of Gilas Pilipinas standout Dwight, had his best game so far in Adamson colors with a game-high 12 points on 4-of-9 shooting, while post beast Ced Manzano tallied another double-double of 12 points and 12 boards.

It was the second straight overtime win for Adamson as the Falcons also needed extra time to escape the UST Growling Tigers three days ago in a frantic 79-76 finish.

Prior to the heart-stopping finale, Adamson earned its way to overtime from 19 points down early in the first half, as Monty Montebon drilled a corner tying three in the fourth quarter, 69-all, with 29.4 seconds left.

Scrappy defense coupled with costly turnovers from both sides essentially made up the story for the entire extra period, highlighted with rookie Mason Amos bungling Ateneo’s last chance to go ahead at the 24.9-second mark with two missed free throws.

Adamson then caught a break as a clear missed foul call on Eagles’ captain Sean Quitevis with 3.3 seconds left nonetheless turned into an extra possession in the Falcons’ favor, setting up Magbuhos to get his miracle heave up in time.

Amos paced the heartbreaking loss with 12 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 steals in 22 minutes off the bench as Ateneo fell to a 1-2 start.

Kai Ballungay added 10 points, 9 boards, and 3 steals, while rookie Lebron Nieto scored a season-best 9 points in 15 minutes as a first-time starter.

The Scores

Adamson 74 – Ramos 12, Manzano 12, Magbuhos 11, Hanapi 9, Yerro 8, Calisay 5, Montebon 5, Colonia 4, Anabo 3, Erolon 3, Sabandal 2, Ojarikre 0, Barasi 0.

Ateneo 71 – Amos 12, Ballungay 10, Koon 9, Nieto 9, Obasa 8, Brown 6, Bongo 6, Gomez 6, Espinosa 2, Credo 2, Quitevis 1, Chiu 0, Lazaro 0.

Quarters: 9-25, 29-44, 48-53, 69-69, 74-71.

– Rappler.com