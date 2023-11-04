Underdog Adamson boosts Final Four hopes, kicks lowly UST to brink

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Joshua Yerro waxes heroic for gutsy Adamson, tripping lowly UST to the brink of Final Four elimination in UAAP Season 86

MANILA, Philippines – The Adamson Soaring Falcons stayed in the thick of the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball Final Four hunt, breaking away late and kicking the UST Growling Tigers to the brink of elimination, 61-53, at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday, November 4.

Sniper Joshua Yerro continued his late-season breakout as the team’s lone double-digit scorer, dropping 17 points on 4-of-6 shooting from three-point range, 4 assists, and 3 rebounds as the underdog Falcons rose to an even 5-5 record with their second straight win.

With almost nothing left to lose in the late stretch of the season, UST rallied early in the fourth quarter with a 10-2 run to get within two, 50-52, off a Christian Manaytay euro-step layup at the 6:25 mark.

Unfazed, Adamson kept its hold on the game and responded with a 9-0 burst, ending with back-to-back Didat Hanapi threes to all but seal the deal with 2:50 left in regulation, 61-50.

The Tigers had their chances down the stretch, but both teams’ offenses ran out as UST only managed 3 points in the last three minutes to set the final score, while Adamson stayed scoreless but nonetheless victorious.

“We needed a big fourth quarter but we weren’t able to make it in the first few minutes. We’re not able to finish strong. That’s something we need to learn. Towards the end, we had a couple of turnovers and you don’t win ball games with that,” said Adamson head coach Nash Racela.

Manaytay joined Yerro as the only other double-digit scorer in the game with 13 points, 8 rebounds, and 3 blocks, while diminutive guard Ivanne Calum hustled his way to 9 points, and game-highs of 10 boards and 4 assists as UST fell to a 1-9 slate.

The Scores

Adamson 61 – Yerro 17, Sabandal 9, Montebon 8, Calisay 7, Hanapi 7, Anabo 6, Manzano 3, Ojarikre 2, Magbuhos 2, Colonia 0, Erolon 0, Barcelona 0, Barasi 0, Ramos 0, Canete 0.

UST 53 – Manaytay 13, Calum 9, Lazarte 9, Cabañero 9, Manalang 8, Pangilinan 4, Duremdes 1, Crisostomo 0, Laure 0, Ventulan 0, Gesalem 0, Llemit 0, Esmena 0, Moore 0.

Quarters: 19-20, 35-32, 48-40, 61-53.

– Rappler.com