Adamson breaks through in Season 86, survives UST in frantic overtime finish

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

BEAST ON THE BOARDS. Adamson forward Ced Manzano attempts a layup against the UST defense in the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball tournament

Cedrick Manzano and Joem Sabandal conspire in the clutch as Adamson survives win-hungry UST in an overtime thriller – the first for UAAP Season 86 men's basketball

MANILA, Philippines – The Adamson Soaring Falcons broke through the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament win column the hard way, escaping the UST Growling Tigers in a frantic 79-76 overtime finish at the Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday, October 4.

Falcons forward Cedrick Manzano was a beast on the boards and in the post in the clutch, as he scored 10 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter and finished with 7 rebounds, 5 coming on the offensive end.

Matty Erolon added 11 points in just 13 minutes off the bench, while Joem Sabandal added 9 points – 7 coming in the extra period alone – to go with 6 assists and 4 boards.

Just as it seemed that all hope was lost for UST after a Sabandal-powered overtime run put Adamson ahead, 77-70, with 1:10 left, Tigers captain Nic Cabanero came out of nowhere with two clutch triples with 29.8 seconds left, setting the stage for a heart-pounding finale with the Falcons just up one, 77-76.

UST floor general Paul Manalang, however, committed two straight costly fouls, one on a push to Monty Montebon, who split his charities at the 29-second mark, and another on a hack to Manzano, who also hit one of two from the line with just 2.7 ticks left.

Pangilinan had one last decent look from deep with no timeouts remaining, but his final triple just drew iron and clanked out as time expired in favor of Adamson, which rose to a 1-1 record.

“[It’s a] very hard-earned [win] indeed. Credit goes to UST and coach Pido [Jarencio’s] coaching staff, no? They really made it hard for us today even without their FSA (foreign student-athlete),” said Adamson head coach Nash Racela in Filipino.

“I think we were lucky that they didn’t have their FSA today because if he were there, it would’ve been a different story. But it’s nice that we’re able to grind it out today. I think this will be the story for the whole season for us. If every game will be like this, this is okay.”

Pangilinan paced the heartbreaking loss with a game-high 18 points on a 4-of-11 clip from downtown, while Cabanero added 17 points on 3-of-6 threes as UST fell to a 0-2 hole in its 15th straight loss since last season.

The Scores

Adamson 79 – Manzano 16, Erolon 11, Sabandal 9, Magbuhos 7, Hanapi 7, Montebon 7, Calisay 6, Yerro 5, Barasi 3, Ojarikre 3, Barcelona 2, Canete 2, Ramos 1, Colonia 0.

UST 76 – Pangilinan 18, Cabañero 17, Crisostomo 10, Laure 8, Manaytay 7, Ventulan 6, Manalang 4, Gesalem 3, Lazarte 2, Duremdes 1, Llemit 0, Calum 0.

Quarters: 20-13, 40-36, 52-51, 68-68 (reg.), 79-76 (OT).

– Rappler.com