Ateneo escapes Adamson in chaotic thriller, gains crucial solo 4th

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

RIGHTING THE SHIP. Ateneo captain Sean Quitevis handles the ball against the Adamson defense in the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball tournament

Sean Quitevis and Joe Obasa conspire in the clutch as Ateneo snags solo fourth place from No. 5 Adamson amid the continuing hunt for the last Final Four spot

MANILA, Philippines – The Ateneo Blue Eagles bucked a 4-point third quarter in the most crucial point of their UAAP Season 86 title defense and pulled through in the clutch to escape the Adamson Soaring Falcons, 62-58, at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, November 12.

Captain Sean Quitevis righted the ship down the stretch and finished with game-highs of 12 points and 8 rebounds, while big man Joe Obasa scattered 10 points, 8 boards, and 4 blocks as Ateneo rose to a 6-6 record to snag solo fourth place away from 5-7 Adamson.

Brushing off a 17-0 run by the Falcons to end the third, Ateneo got its bearings back in time, rallying back with a 16-6 surge, capped by an OJ Ojarikre goaltending call on an Obasa layup at the 3:55 mark of the payoff period, 58-55.

Chaos then ensued after a Matty Erolon triple allowed Adamson to inch within one, 58-59, with 1:23 left to play, as both sides scrapped and clawed for extra possessions, but only traded crucial turnovers and misses one after another as the game continued to hang in the balance.

The scoreboard only moved again right at the very end, as Quitevis hit his first free throw with 3.3 seconds left off a duty foul, 60-58, and missed the second, triggering another scramble that resulted in Ced Manzano dragging Obasa down to the ground for his final foul.

Luckily for Ateneo, Quitevis’ missed charity landed straight to the hands of an already sitting Obasa, who in turn calmly sank two pressure-packed free throws – nothing but net – to forge a two-possession gap, 62-58, heading to Adamson’s final timeout with 2.1 ticks left.

All in all, Ateneo, which got into the penalty with 7:32 left in regulation, finished with 31 free throw attempts to Adamson’s 10, and sank 16 of them to squeeze out advantage near the final buzzer.

Eleven of 15 of those Blue Eagle charities came in the fourth quarter, while the Falcons attempted none from the line in the same span.

Erolon tried to get a shot off from downtown off the inbound, but his turnaround jumper only drew iron as time expired in favor of the defending champions.

“It was as tough as it gets and we expected that. That’s the Adamson team, the Adamson coaching staff. They just grind you down and they’re doing it to everybody every time they play. It’s a battle,” said Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin.

“Fortunately, we survived this one, and you guys all remember the first round, we didn’t survive that one. I think that’s kind of what you have to do with Adamson. You have to survive them.”

Monty Montebon led all scorers in the sorry loss with 13 points on 5-of-9 shooting and 2-of-3 from three in just 18 minutes off the bench, while Arthur Calisay added 9 points and 2 boards in the same logged time.

With another win on Wednesday, November 15, against the UE Red Warriors – another team holding on to its contention status for dear life – Ateneo will clinch at least a playoff for the fourth and final playoff spot.

The Scores

Ateneo 62 – Quitevis 12, Obasa 10, Ballungay 10, Koon 8, Espinosa 7, Amos 6, Credo 4, Brown 3, Lazaro 2, Celis 0, Chiu 0, Nieto 0.

Adamson 58 – Montebon 13, Calisay 9, Erolon 8, Magbuhos 7, Manzano 6, Hanapi 6, Yerro 5, Ramos 2, Ojarikre 2, Barasi 0, Cañete 0, Colonia 0.

Quarters: 18-13, 38-29, 42-49, 62-58.

– Rappler.com