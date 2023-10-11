Ateneo bounces back, survives gutsy UE for second win

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

STANDOUT. Ateneo forward Kai Ballungay attempts a jump shot over the UE defense in the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball tournament.

Kai Ballungay waxes hot early, while Jared Brown puts the finishing touches in Ateneo's second UAAP Season 86 win over UE, whose fouls cause a 30 free-throw attempt disparity

MANILA, Philippines – The Ateneo Blue Eagles scored a rebound win, taking a 76-69 victory against the UE Red Warriors in the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament on Wednesday, October 11, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Kai Ballungay dropped 13 of his game-high 18 points in the first quarter, which was complemented by 11 rebounds and 5 assists as the Blue Eagles improved to an even 2-2 record.

After Ballungay’s opening frame, center Joseph Obasa carved his presence inside, ending up with 16 markers, 8 boards, and 6 blocks.

“I think [the game] was not pretty, but wins are what we need and this round, and we’ve got to win as many as we can, you continue to improve as a team,” said head coach Tab Baldwin after the game.

Jared Brown, who started for the defending champion, nailed both of his backbreaking threes in the late stages of the game, hiking the lead to 7, 71-64, with 4:09 to go in the contest.

The lead was enough for Ateneo to keep their distance despite UE trimming the gap to 2, 71-69, with about two minutes to go.

Brown then canned a right wing three with 1:58 left to put Ateneo ahead, 74-69, before Obasa made a big stop to halt the Red Warriors.

“I thought, our first half, we didn’t play good defense, and I think an individual letdown, just the intensity wasn’t there,” he added.

Ateneo allowed the UE offense to hit 51.5% from the field compared to their 34.3% in the opening 20 minutes.

However, the Blue Eagles took advantage of the Red Warriors’ 30 fouls, shooting 34 attempts to just 4 from UE.

For UE, three different players scored 12 points each as the Recto-based squad obtained a similar 2-2 card.

The Scores

Ateneo 76 – Ballungay 18, Obasa 16, Brown 11, Koon 7, Amos 6, Lazaro 5, Tuano 4, Quitevis 4, Nieto 3, Bongo 2, Espinosa 0, Gomez 0.

UE 69 – Galang 12, Momowei 12, Lingolingo 12, Remogat 9, Cruz-Dumont 8, Wilson 7, Sawat 7, Tulabut 2, Gilbuena 0, Alcantara 0, Fikes 0.

Quarters: 18-22, 43-38, 59-58, 76-69.

– Rappler.com