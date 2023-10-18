FEU hacks out ugly win over Adamson, drops just 49 points for 2nd straight win

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

SLUGFEST. FEU forward Renzo Competente handles the ball in the middle of a pileup among FEU and Adamson players in the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball tournament

FEU earns its second straight win the hard way after a 0-4 start, eking out a narrow escape of equally ice-cold Adamson

MANILA, Philippines – The FEU Tamaraws earned their second straight win in the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament the hard way, as they survived a low-scoring slog against the Adamson Soaring Falcons, 49-46, at the Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday, October 18.

LJay Gonzales once again provided the heroics in the clutch, scoring 4 of his game-high 13 points in the last two minutes – the first conversion coming at the 1:34 mark off a crafty up-and-under layup that broke a 43-all deadlock.

Adamson had multiple chances to tie or retake the lead in the final 70 seconds of regulation, but the breaks of the game just did not go the Falcons’ way as Ced Manzano missed back-to-back short stabs before Joshua Yerro clanked a wide-open three at the 25-second mark.

Intentionally fouled to stop the clock, Gonzales then calmly sank two free throws with 16.3 ticks left for a two-possession lead, 47-43, serving as timely insurance to absorb the blow of Joem Sabandal’s late triple at the 11.5 second mark, 46-47.

Stepping to the plate off another intentional foul, Royce Alforque then sank two more clutch charities to set the final score, as Sabandal’s tying attempt from downtown in the next possession was expertly defended at the buzzer.

“We really need these kinds of games because we need this experience,” said FEU head coach Denok Miranda in Filipino. “Hats off to my players because of their incredible defense from the second to the fourth quarters.”

With its second straight win from a 0-4 start, FEU now stands at 2-4 after a momentum-boosting upset of defending champion Ateneo. Adamson, meanwhile, drops to an even 3-3 slate.

Yerro paced the loss with 12 points on 3-of-14 shooting to go with 3 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals. Manzano, meanwhile, added 9 points and 10 boards in just 16 minutes as Adamson shot just 24.6% overall. FEU, though, barely did any better from the field at just 30%.

The Scores

FEU 49 – Gonzales 13, Sleat 10, Alforque 8, Torres 6, Bautista 5, Bagunu 3, Faty 2, Ona 2, Tempra 0, Competente 0.

Adamson 46 – Yerro 12, Manzano 9, Magbuhos 7, Sabandal 6, Calisay 4, Colonia 3, Ojarikre 2, Hanapi 2, Ramos 1, Montebon 0, Barasi 0, Erolon 0, Barcelona 0.

Quarters: 8-21, 22-27, 32-34, 49-46.

– Rappler.com