FEU leans on LJ Gonzales to avert disaster with OT win over Ateneo

Fastbreak menace LJ Gonzales saves the day for FEU in overtime over lagging Ateneo for its first UAAP Season 86 win

MANILA, Philippines – FEU star guard LJ Gonzales was the man of the hour as the Tamaraws averted disaster in overtime, downing Ateneo, 66-61, for their first win in the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday, October 14.

The graduating guard led all scorers in the win with 21 points on 9-of-17 shooting, capped off by two consecutive clutch jumpers in the final minute of the extra period to help FEU break through with a 1-4 record after three straight single-digit losses, the last against UP also coming in overtime.

Gonzales also added 7 rebounds and 2 assists with only 1 turnover as gunner Xyrus Torres contributed 11 points off a 4-of-11 clip in just 21 minutes of action.

Following near-wins to UP loss and a fourth-quarter meltdown at the hands of UE, the Tamaraws looked headed for a comfortable victory as Ateneo dipped to a 15-point deficit, 39-54, with 6:44 left in regulation.

First-year guard Jared Brown and high-flying forward Kai Ballungay, however, refused to be doormats to a team down in the doldrums, sparking a massive 18-3 comeback which ended with a pair of clutch Chris Koon free throws with 31.4 ticks left in regulation.

As both teams failed to capitalize on their respective final possessions that eventually led to an extra period, Brown and James Tempra quickly traded buckets to start overtime, before both sides again kept misfiring.

Gonzales finally took matters into his own hands, as he sunk a wild fadeaway shot with 1:12 remaining before following up with a step-back mid-range dagger, 63-59, with 35.2 seconds left, to effectively give FEU legend-turned-mentor Denok Miranda his first UAAP coaching win.

“First and foremost, I thank the Lord for giving us this win, and against Ateneo, no less,” Miranda said in Filipino.

“This season, I’m learning a lot from my players and we had a great total team effort. The coaching staff, players, and management all helped one another to help win at least one, and we know we’re bound to win more in succeeding games,” added Miranda.

Brown saw his best UAAP outing go to waste as he finished with a team-high 18 points on 4-of-9 shooting from three, while the rest of Ateneo shot 3-of-24 from behind the arc.

Ballungay added 12 points and 7 rebounds in 37 minutes of action while lead guard Ian Espinosa scattered 8 points, 5 boards, and 4 assists with no turnovers.

The Scores

FEU 66 – Gonzales 21, Torres 13, Sleat 9, Tempra 8, Alforque 4, Bagunu 4, Competente 4, Ona 2, Faty 1, Bautista 0, Buenaventura 0, Montemayor 0, Felipe 0.

Ateneo 61 – Brown 18, Ballungay 12, Espinosa 8, Koon 8, Nieto 3, Credo 2, Obasa 2, Gomez 2, Bongo 2, Lazaro 2, Amos 2, Chiu 0, Tuano 0.

Quarters: 13-11, 30-26, 45-37, 57-57 (reg.), 66-61 (OT).

– Rappler.com