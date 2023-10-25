L-Jay Gonzales sinks miracle three at buzzer as underdog FEU sweeps champion Ateneo

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

L-Jay Gonzales once again rises as FEU's hero in UAAP Season 86, sinking a buzzer-beating floater from beyond the arc to power the Tamaraws to an elimination-round sweep of defending champion Ateneo

MANILA, Philippines – In yet another inspiring performance in the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament, L-Jay Gonzales again carried the FEU Tamaraws on his shoulders and sank a buzzer-beating floater three to stun the Ateneo Blue Eagles, 62-59, on Wednesday, October 25.

Including the off-balance, up-and-under heave against excellent defense, Gonzales finished with a game-high 19 points on 7-of-13 shooting to go with 9 rebounds, 5 assists, and 4 steals as FEU rose to a 3-5 record – two wins coming against the defending champions.

Rookie head coach Denok Miranda also earned the lofty distinction of being the first tactician to sweep Ateneo’s Tab Baldwin in the latter’s seven-year UAAP career, as the Blue Eagles now rest at a 4-4 slate.

“We expected Ateneo to turn things around on us because Ateneo is a great team, really disciplined,” Miranda said in Filipino, after the Blue Eagles rallied from a 47-57 deficit midway through the fourth quarter.

“We learned from all our past games in those kinds of situations to be composed, both offense and defense.”

Chris Koon paced the sorry loss with 14 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 assists, while Mason Amos added 11 points in just 19 minutes off the bench, including his own unlikely triple that bounced off the rim before dropping in to tie the game at 59 in the dwindling seconds.

Kai Ballungay added 9 points and 7 boards, but also committed the costly inbound turnover with 3.9 seconds left that set up Gonzales’ buzzer-beater.

A graduating guard, Gonzales also starred in FEU’s first-round conquest of Ateneo, 66-61 in overtime, where he dropped 21 points.

The Scores

FEU 62 – Gonzales 19, Sleat 12, Bautista 10, Torres 7, Faty 7, Bagunu 5, Ona 2, Tempra 0, Competente 0.

Ateneo 59 – Koon 14, Amos 11, Ballungay 9, Obasa 7, Espinosa 7, Brown 6, Quitevis 2, Chiu 2, Lazaro 1, Credo 0, Bongo 0, Nieto 0.

Quarters: 15-9, 30-27, 44-41, 62-59.

