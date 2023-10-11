La Salle rides huge 23-0 3rd quarter run, snaps Adamson winning streak

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

SKYSCRAPING. La Salle forward Michael Phillips hangs on the rim after a dunk in the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball tournament

La Salle overcomes a lethargic first half with a stunning 23-0 third-quarter barrage to send Adamson - winner of back-to-back overtime games - crashing back to earth

MANILA, Philippines – The La Salle Green Archers flexed their dominance anew in the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament, riding a massive 23-0 third-quarter run to blow out the Adamson Soaring Falcons, 71-58, at the Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday, October 11.

Star sophomore Kevin Quiambao once again had his imprint all over the stat sheet, notching 17 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists, and 1 steal in just 25 minutes of action, while playmaker Evan Nelle stood tall with an unexpected 12-point, 15-rebound double-double to go with 5 dimes and 3 swipes.

Struggling to get its offense going in the first half, La Salle stared at a small 35-38 deficit early in third quarter as Adamson continued to carry momentum from its back-to-back overtime wins against Ateneo and UST, in that order.

The Falcons, however, were caught off guard after the Archers exploded with the 23-0 game-sealing barrage, capped with a sudden 58-38 advantage that settled at 61-44 entering the final frame.

La Salle kept its cylinders firing until the 6:39 mark of the fourth, when big man Raven Cortez converted an alley-oop layup off a Nelle feed to peak with a 24-point advantage, 71-47, that Adamson never recovered from.

Even though the Archers surprisingly did not score another point from then on, the Falcons only managed a final 11-0 offensive burst in response, which was barely enough to hide the second-half rout that ensued at their expense.

“That was really a challenging game for us,” said La Salle head coach Topex Robinson. “We know that Adamson is gonna come with a lot of confidence after their last game, so we just had to make sure that we were gonna come out knowing that this is a big game for us.”

Arthur Calisay and Matt Erolon paced the sorry loss with 12 and 10 points, respectively, while foreign student-athlete OJ Ojarikre churned out his best line for the Falcons so far with 5 points, 11 rebounds, and 4 blocks.

As La Salle rose to a 3-1 record for joint second place with National University, Adamson leveled out at 2-2 after snapping its two-game winning streak.

The Scores

La Salle 71 – Quiambao 17, M. Phillips 14, Nelle 12, Policarpio 6, Manuel 6, Nonoy 4, Nwankwo 3, Cortez 3, Escandor 2, David 2, B. Phillips 2, Macalalag 0, Abadam 0, Gollena 0.

Adamson 58 – Calisay 12, Erolon 10, Manzano 8, Sabandal 7, Ojarikre 5, Montebon 3, Yerro 3, Magbuhos 3, Ramos 3, Colonia 3, Hanapi 1, Anabo 0, Barcelona 0, Canete 0.

Quarters: 18-13, 32-33, 61-44, 71-58.

– Rappler.com