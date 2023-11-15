La Salle pulls away late from FEU, keeps twice-to-beat shot off 7th straight win

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

ON POINT. La Salle guard Evan Nelle attempts a jump shot over the FEU defense in the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball tournament

Streaking La Salle rolls to its seventh straight win, breaking out late from also-ran FEU to keep pace with the top two seeds in the UAAP basketball home stretch

MANILA, Philippines – The white-hot La Salle Green Archers stayed undefeated in the UAAP Season 86 second round with a late pullaway over the also-ran FEU Tamaraws, 80-70, in men’s basketball at the Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday, November 15.

Reserve center Raven Cortez excelled in his 17-minute run with a team-high 16 points on 7-of-11 shooting to go with 3 rebounds as La Salle rose to a 10-3 record, still nipping at the heels of top two teams UP and NU, and keeping its shot at the coveted twice-to-beat advantage.

Resurgent guard Mark Nonoy followed up a 25-point, 7-triple explosion with 15 points off a 5-of-10 clip from deep, while triple-double king Kevin Quiambao again filled the stat sheet with 13 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal, and 1 block in 26 minutes.

Surprisingly locked in a nip-and-tuck battle with an FEU side having nothing to lose, La Salle stayed knotted at 64-all with 8:10 left in the fourth quarter after a Jorick Bautista triple.

That, however, was already the Tamaraws’ last gasp with a lot of time left to play as the Archers locked in on defense and leaned on multiple Cortez short stabs to slowly pull away in the clutch.

When the dust settled, FEU found itself helpless in the face of a late-surging Quiambao, who crushed his foes’ morale with a booming dagger triple at the 3:16 mark, capping a game-sealing 16-2 run for the 80-66 separation.

“First, again, we have to really acknowledge the effort that FEU put in this afternoon. We reminded everybody that they have zero chance of making it to the next round, but we expect that they’re gonna come out with 100% effort, which they showed,” said La Salle head coach Topex Robinson.

“They really battled it out with us, kept us on our toes, kept us grounded. Again, I’m just happy that our players really responded to the challenge of really competing against FEU, especially in the second half, especially in the fourth quarter.”

Evan Nelle was likewise key in the win, tallying 7 points, and game-highs of 12 assists and 4 steals.

Bautista led all scorers with 17 points on 4-of-5 shooting from three, while Patrick Sleat scattered 11 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 dimes in the loss that put FEU down to a 3-10 slate.

The Scores

La Salle 80 – Cortez 16, Nonoy 15, Quiambao 13, Nelle 7, Escandor 7, Austria 5, Abadam 4, Nwankwo 4, Policarpio 3, Gollena 3, Manuel 3, B. Phillips 0, Macalalag 0.

FEU 70 – Bautista 17, Sleat 11, Gonzales 10, Ona 10, Competente 7, Bagunu 6, Tempra 4, Torres 2, Montemayor 2, Buenaventura 1, Faty 0.

Quarters: 21-18, 41-40, 62-61, 80-70.

– Rappler.com