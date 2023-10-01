La Salle dominates FEU, denies late comeback for winning Season 86 start

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

La Salle star guard Evan Nelle flirts with a triple-double as the Green Archers dominate the FEU Tamaraws now coached by school legend Denok Miranda

MANILA, Philippines – Perennial UAAP Final Four contender La Salle kicked off its Season 86 men’s basketball tournament campaign in dominant fashion, drubbing FEU, 87-76, at the Mall of the Asia Arena on Sunday, October 1.

Evan Nelle, returning for one last year with the Green Archers, quickly showed off his immense value to their title quest with a near triple-double of 15 points, 12 assists, and 8 rebounds in just 29 minutes.

Kevin Quiambao added 14 points on an inefficient 5-of-18 clip, but made up for his shooting woes with a game-high 14-board effort, 3 assists, and multiple clutch plays that arrested FEU’s late comeback attempt.

Coming from a close 41-36 lead in the second quarter, La Salle finally unleashed its offense’s full potential at the turn of the second half, burying FEU with a pivotal 20-7 surge ending with a demoralizing Nelle three from several steps behind the line for the 61-43 separation at the 4:43 mark of the third.

Although the Tamaraws – now coached by school legend Denok Miranda – charged back late in regulation and cut the deficit as low as 7, 73-80, with 2:16 to play, Quiambao seized back control of the endgame in the next possession with a quick bounce pass to a cutting CJ Austria for the 82-73 lead.

Quiambao then orchestrated the killing blow right after, as he set up fellow Gilas Pilipinas prospect Michael Phillips for the exclamation-point alley-oop jam, 84-73, with 1:14 to go in the fourth.

“It’s really a surreal feeling finally coaching here in the UAAP, especially for DLSU,” said La Salle head coach Topex Robinson after his first game back in the collegiate level. “I mean, I’m just so grateful for the opportunity to be here with these fine gentlemen here.”

“I think as a team, we have a lot to improve on,” Nelle added. “Especially in the endgame, I wasn’t executing plays, I was doing whatever I wanted to do. I wasn’t following the system. So I just have to work on that and control my team and trust coach. We’ll be alright. This is just game one.”

FEU sniper Xyrus Torres paced the loss with a game-high 19 points on 4-of-11 shooting from three, while LJay Gonzales scattered 9 points on a paltry 3-of-15 clip, 10 boards, and 5 assists.

The Scores

La Salle 87 – Nelle 15, Quiambao 14, M. Phillips 13, Austria 12, Escandor 11, Nonoy 8, B. Phillips 4, Abadam 2, Manuel 2, Nwankwo 2, Policarpio 2, Macalalag 2, David 0, Gollena 0.

FEU 76 – Torres 19, Bautista 12, Sleat 11, Gonzales 9, Añonuevo 8, Alforque 4, Ona 4, Bagunu 3, Faty 2, Tempra 2, Competente 2.

Quarters: 24-19, 48-39, 67-55, 87-76.

