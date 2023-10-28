Kevin Quiambao tallies 1st UAAP triple-double in 5 years in La Salle win over NU

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

UAAP MVP frontrunner Kevin Quiambao, on top of tallying the first league triple-double in exactly 5 years, also claims the modern league assist record in La Salle's win over shorthanded NU

MANILA, Philippines – After an up-and-down start in the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament, the La Salle Green Archers finally found their groove at the start of the second round, downing the undermanned NU Bulldogs, 88-78, at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday, October 28.

MVP frontrunner Kevin Quiambao continued his historic tear in just his second season, tallying 17 points, a modern UAAP record 14 assists, and 11 rebounds – the first triple-double in exactly five years since CJ Cansino, formerly of the UST Growling Tigers, earned the rare achievement on October 28, 2018.

Giving its best effort despite losing key cogs Steve Nash Enriquez, Jolo Manansala, and Ken Padrones to injuries, NU whittled an early double-digit deficit down to 9, 45-54, off a Donn Lim layup at the 7:10 mark of the third quarter.

Quiambao, however, was just in too much of a rhythm offensively for the Bulldogs’ rally to even matter, as he toyed around the NU defense with multiple highlight passes, resulting in easy layups that ultimately restored La Salle’s cushion at 16, 67-51, with 2:33 left in the frame.

The Bulldogs made a last-ditch run in the fourth, but consecutive Quiambao buckets near the midway mark of the payoff period deflated what was left of NU’s drive down the stretch.

As a cherry on top of a historic performance, Quiambao then grabbed his 10th rebound to clinch the triple-double with 1:48 left in regulation, as La Salle eventually rolled to its third straight win for a 6-3 record.

“I’m really happy that I got this achievement, but this doesn’t end here, and we’re just focusing on our next game after enjoying this one,” Quiambao said in Filipino.

Big man Omar John paced the loss with 16 points, 9 rebounds, and 4 blocks, while Mike Malonzo scattered 10 points, 6 boards, and 4 assists as NU snapped a five-game winning streak to settle for a 7-2 slate in second place behind the University of the Philippines.

The Scores

La Salle 88 – Quiambao 17, Policarpio 15, Nelle 14, Nonoy 10, Cortez 9, Macalalag 7, Nwankwo 5, David 4, Escandor 4, Abadam 3, Austria 0, B. Phillips 0, Gollena 0.

NU 78 – John 16, Baclaan 11, Malonzo 10, Lim 10, Figueroa 9, Palacielo 9, Casinillo 6, Gulapa 5, Parks 2, Galinato 0, Yu 0.

Quarters: 24-26, 39-50, 69-55, 88-78.

