Backup Raven Cortez steadies shaky La Salle in UE tripping for 3rd spot

MANILA, Philippines — Raven Cortez unloaded 18 points off the bench as the La Salle Green Archers downed the UE Red Warriors in the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament, 83-75, on Saturday, October 21, at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion.

Cortez, a reserve who did not play in the Archers’ past two games, erupted for 18 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 blocks, as La Salle ended its first-round stint at solo third with a 4-3 record.

“Coming into the game, I always kept ready, but the coaches make the decision whoever comes in,” Cortez said in Filipino after the game.

“I’m always on the bench cheering for my teammates, and it just happened my name was called and I played a great game,” he added.

Kevin Quiambao, who was reportedly unsure of playing due to the first death anniversary of his grandfather, flirted with a triple-double, dropping 17 points, 9 rebounds, and 12 assists.

La Salle, which trailed by as many as 11 in the second quarter, 35-46, broke free in the final frame.

Down by one to start the fourth, the Archers engineered a 12-3 run capped off by a Cortez undergoal stab to hike their advantage to 9, 75-66.

The lead increased to 11, 81-70, after a hobbled Evan Nelle completed a three-point play at the 3:31 mark.

UE’s Ethan Galang then canned a triple to make it 81-73, before La Salle’s CJ Austria pushed the lead back to 10, courtesy of two from the charity stripe with 56.4 to go.

Red Warrior Jack Cruz-Dumont split his four attempts from the line to define the final margin of victory for La Salle.

The Archers spoiled Rey Remogat’s impressive double-double showing of 13 points and 13 assists, as the Warriors continued their skid to four straight games at 2-5.

The Scores

DLSU 83 – Cortez 18, Quiambao 17, Nelle 14, Austria 7, Policarpio 7, Nonoy 6, Gollena 5, M. Phillips 4, Macalalag 3, Abadam 2, David 0, Nwamkwo 0, B. Phillips 0, Manuel 0, Escandor 0.

UE 75 – Remogat 13, Sawat 13, Momowei 12, Galang 10, Cruz-Dumont 9, Gilbuena 7, Tulabut 6, Fikes 3, Alcantara 2, Langit 0, Lingolingo 0.

Quarters: 17-19, 37-48, 62-63, 83-75.

– Rappler.com