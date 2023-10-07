La Salle vents ire after Ateneo loss as hapless UST drops 16th straight game

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

DOMINANT. La Salle forward Michael Phillips dunks the ball over the UST defense in the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball tournament

Mighty La Salle emphatically rebounds from its close loss to rival Ateneo, wrecking UST by as many as 30 points in a wire-to-wire rout

MANILA, Philippines – The La Salle Green Archers strolled to a quick revenge win in the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament as they expectedly made light work of the hapless UST Growling Tigers, 91-71, at the Araneta Coliseum on Saturday, October 7.

Nine Archers scored at least 5 points in the lopsided victory, led by star center Kevin Quiambao’s 14 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals, and 1 block in a little under 21 minutes of action.

Reserve guard Joshua David showed off late with 12 points off the bench as La Salle bounced back from a narrow loss to fierce rival Ateneo, 77-72, three days ago.

Lead playmaker Evan Nelle also continued to solidify his place as the league’s top assist man with a 9-point, 7-dime outing in 25 minutes.

Save from a short-lived nip-and-tuck battle in the first quarter, the contest was a wash until the final buzzer, as La Salle led by 20 as early as the 6-minute mark of the second period, 39-19, and never looked back.

The pileup only got as bad as 30, 86-56, midway through the final frame off a David triple before UST rallied to a 15-5 finish that did nothing but lessen the final gap.

Lone star Tiger Nic Cabanero paced the rebuilding team’s 16th straight loss dating back to the second game of Season 85 with a season-high 25 points on 8-of-17 shooting and 8-of-10 free throws, plus 5 rebounds, and 2 assists.

The Scores

La Salle 91 – Quiambao 14, David 14, Manuel 11, Nelle 9, Policarpio 9, Nwankwo 8, M. Phillips 5, Austria 5, Escandor 5, Abadam 5, B. Phillips 4, Cortez 2, Macalalag 0, Gollena 0, I. Phillips 0.

UST 71 – Cabanero 25, Pangilinan 8, Manaytay 7, Laure 6, Duremdes 6, Manalang 5, Crisostomo 4, Calum 3, Gesalem 3, Vintulan 2, Llemit 2, Moore 0, Magdangal 0, Lazarte 0, Faye 0.

Quarters: 22-11, 47-36, 73-50, 91-71.

– Rappler.com