NU storms back against Adamson, secures solo 2nd

ON FIRE. NU’s Kean Baclaan goes for a shot against the Adamson defenders.

Kean Baclaan takes over in the second half as the NU Bulldogs rally from a double-digit deficit to clip the Adamson Falcons and wrap up their first-round run at No. 2

MANILA, Philippines — The NU Bulldogs finished their campaign in the first round of the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament on a high note after fashioning out a 69-66 comeback win against the Adamson Soaring Falcons on Saturday, October 21, at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion.

The Bulldogs secured the solo second spot with a 6-1 record, while the Falcons dropped at the back end of the standings with a 3-4 slate.

With NU down by as many as 14 in the first half, Kean Baclaan dropped 15 of his 19 points in the third quarter to help give his side a 55-54 lead at the start of the closing chapter.

Baclaan, who suited up for UST for several months in 2022, seemed accustomed to the cavernous Sampaloc venue, breaking a 63-all tie with a floater with 4:40 left.

“I’m so happy since Adamson served as the thorn in our sides since last season, we lost against them in the second round last year, so we needed to get this win,” Baclaan said in Filipino after the game.

“It was a good win for us… we came out with more effort in the second half, when coach Jeff (Napa) already scolded us,” noted Baclaan of the Bulldogs, who had 13 first-half turnovers.

NU guard Steve Nash Enriquez scored successive baskets to help widen the gap to 6, 69-63 in the last 1:29.

Adamson’s Matthew Montebon sliced the lead in half, 69-66, nailing a much-needed line drive triple off the inbound with 1:14 to go.

Following an Enriquez turnover at the 51.7 mark, Montebon missed a potential game-tying shot with about 32 seconds left, with the referees letting go of some contact in the leg area.

With Adamson not opting to foul, the gamble almost paid off when they forced the Bulldogs’ 21st turnover of the game.

NU then scrambled on defense, not letting their opponents get a quality shot, until Joshua Yerro badly missed on the game-tying attempt that would have sent the game to overtime.

Jake Figueroa backstopped Baclaan with 17 markers on an efficient 7-of-10 shooting.

NU’s foreign student-athlete Omar John was held to just 2 points on 1-of-3 shooting, playing just 21 minutes in the contest.

Meanwhile, Matt Erolon carded 14 points for the Falcons, while Montebon added 11 markers.

The Scores

NU 69 – Baclaan 19, Figueroa 17, Enriquez 13, Jumamoy 5, Delos Reyes 4, Manansala 3, Yu 2, Lim 2, John 2, Palacielo 2, Malonzo 0, Galinato 0, Perciano 0, Parks 0.

Adamson 66 – Erolon 14, Montebon 11, Ojarikre 10, Yerro 8, Calisay 7, Sabandal 5, Manzano 4, Hanapi 3, Colonia 2, Magbuhos 2, Barasi 0, Barcelona 0, Canete 0.

Quarters: 11-17, 30-41, 55-54, 69-66.

— Rappler.com