Contender NU blows out retooling champion Ateneo in UAAP Season 86 opener

SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines – The rising NU Bulldogs stamped its class to begin the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament, blowing out the defending champion Ateneo Blue Eagles, 77-64, at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday, September 30.
Patrick Yu led a well-balanced offensive showing with 12 points on 3-of-4 shooting from three, as eight other Bulldogs scored at least 6 points. Kean Baclaan only added 4 points, but was every bit the floor general the team needed with a game-high 8 assists in just 17 minutes of action.
Facing a manageable 47-55 deficit entering the fourth quarter, Ateneo saw its comeback hopes slip away possession by possession as NU methodically hiked the score, pulling away with a pivotal 10-0 run ending with a Michael Malonzo layup with 6:49 left in regulation, 65-47.
By the time Ateneo got its first field goal of the quarter at the 3:37 mark off a Sean Quitevis layup, the Blue Eagles’ winning chances were practically gone as PJ Palacielo responded with his own short stab for an insurmountable, game-high 20-point lead, 72-52, with 3:26 left.
Gab Gomez and Quitevis paced the sorry opening day loss with 12 points apiece as Ian Espinosa chipped in 10 points. – Rappler.com
