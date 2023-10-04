FEU collapses in endgame rally as Kean Baclaan-led NU stays unbeaten

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The FEU Tamaraws miss multiple chances to break through in the clutch as the NU Bulldogs hold on for their second straight win in UAAP Season 86

MANILA, Philippines – National University’s promising start in the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament continues as the Bulldogs edged the FEU Tamaraws, 71-65, for their second straight win at the Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday, October 4.

Kean Baclaan flirted with a triple-double, contributing 15 points, 11 rebounds, and 7 assists to go with 4 steals in just 25 minutes, while Jake Figueroa also stuffed the stat sheet with 8 points, 12 boards, 3 dimes, and 2 steals in 22 minutes.

Coming from a 15-point deficit in the third quarter, 30-45, FEU finally made it a close affair after a slow start as it fired off a 17-4 run to inch within two, 47-49, off a Xyrus Torres triple at the 3:57 mark.

Throughout the third quarter and later, the fourth, the Tamaraws had multiple chances to break through, but they shot themselves in the foot multiple times with missed free throws, iffy shot selection, and costly turnovers in the clutch.

Ultimately, Baclaan made them pay for bungling their takeover attempt with a clutch turnaround jumper at the 1:57 mark, 69-62, which FEU never recovered from as it sank to a 0-2 slate.

Cholo Añonuevo paced the sorry loss with 16 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 block, while LJ Gonzales scattered 15 points, 4 boards, 4 dimes, and 3 steals.

The Scores

NU 71 – Baclaan 15, Malonzo 10, Enriquez 9, John 9, Figueroa 8, Lim 5, Yu 4, Palacielo 4, Manansala 4, Parks 3, Jumamoy 0, Padrones 0.

FEU 65 – Añonuevo 16, Gonzales 15, Torres 14, Sleat 8, Bagunu 5, Alforque 2, Ona 2, Faty 2, Bautista 1, Tempra 0.

Quarters: 14-8, 43-30, 57-51, 71-65.

