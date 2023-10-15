NU survives La Salle in overtime heist as Yu comes through

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

GRITTY. NU’s Jake Figueroa goes for a basket underneath against the La Salle defense.

Patrick Yu delivers at crunch time and Jake Figueroa drops a double-double as the NU Bulldogs slip past the La Salle Green Archers in overtime to grab solo second

MANILA, Philippines — Skipper Patrick Yu stepped up in overtime, scoring 5 of his 12 points in the extension period as the NU Bulldogs edged the La Salle Green Archers, 80-77, in the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday, October 15.

Yu broke a 69-all deadlock with a three-pointer, before banking in a floater to make it 74-69 with 1:51 to go in the game, as the Bulldogs never looked back to go 4-1 in the first round behind the 5-0 UP Fighting Maroons.

“[NU coach Jeff Napa] scolded me since there was one play I didn’t want to shoot, so he told me, ‘Shoot it! That’s why you’re there,'” Yu said after the game.

Napa agreed, saying Yu needs to let it fly when necessary.

“We have no restrictions on players’ shots, they just need to justify it,” he said.

Jake Figueroa led the way for the Bulldogs, who remain undefeated at the MOA Arena, with 15 points, 10 boards, and 3 assists.

The game went into overtime at 67-all after La Salle’s Mike Phillips muffed both free throws that would have given them the lead with 12 seconds left in regulation, before NU missed an attempt as the buzzer sounded.

Missed free throws spelled the difference for the Green Archers, with the team draining just 1 of 6 attempts in the last 12.5 seconds of regulation and the entirety of overtime.

With La Salle cutting NU’s lead to 3 points, 74-77, after a short stab by Mike Phillips, Figueroa immediately raced to the other side of the court and laid in the insurance field goal that pushed the gap to 79-74, with 6.7 to go.

Evan Nelle then nailed a triple that bridged the gap to a bucket, 79-77, which was simultaneous with a loose ball foul on Kean Baclaan.

Baclaan split his free throws, before Nelle fell short on the game-tying three from half court.

DLSU, which fell to 3-2, was led by another all-around game from Kevin Quiambao, who had 25 points, 9 rebounds, and 4 assists.

However, the star big man hobbled in overtime as he nursed an ankle injury, according to La Salle head coach Topex Robinson.

Guard Mark Nonoy was the only other Green Archer in double-figure after scoring 10.

The Scores

NU 80 – Figueroa 15, Manansala 13, Yu 12, John 10, Baclaan 7, Malonzo 7, Enriquez 7, Lim 5, Palacielo 4, Galinato 0, Parks 0.

LA SALLE 77 – Quiambao 25, Nonoy 10, Nelle 9, M. Phillips 7, Abadam 6, B. Phillips 5, Escandor 5, Manuel 3, Austria 3, Policarpio 2, Nwankwo 2, David 0, Macalalag 0.

Quarters: 19-16, 37-37, 52-52, 67-67 (reg.), 80-77 (OT).

– Rappler.com