Red-hot NU strengthens hold on UAAP solo 2nd, drops frigid UE to 3rd straight loss

MANILA, Philippines – The NU Bulldogs fortified their case for early UAAP contender consideration in the Season 86 men’s basketball tournament, locking down the UE Red Warriors, 68-49, at the Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday, October 18.

Frontcourt standouts stamped their class at the scrappy Bulldogs side, as Omar John and Collegiate Press Corps Player of the Week Jake Figueroa recorded identical 12-point, 10-rebound double-doubles. Reserve forward PJ Palacielo, meanwhile, also scored 12 points in just 11 minutes off the bench.

Rallying to a 21-19 lead at the end of the first period, UE realized it emptied its offensive clip too early, as NU seized a 31-25 advantage at the half after just 4 second-quarter points from the Red Warriors.

Worse for the red and white squad, it took 6 whole minutes in the third before they converted their first field goal as the Bulldogs ran away with a game-sealing 22-4 run that kicked off late in the opening frame, ending with a Donn Lim triple at the 4:20 mark, 41-25.

NU peaked with a 21-point separation at the 8-minute mark of the fourth, 57-36, after a Palacielo floater. UE’s late fightback attempt ultimately went for naught as the Bulldogs simply returned to a 21-point gap, 68-47, after a late Steve Nash Enriquez triple with 40 ticks left in regulation.

With their third straight win, the Bulldogs rose to a 5-1 record, still in solo second place, while the Red Warriors dropped their third consecutive assignment to settle at a 2-4 slate.

“We need to go back to practice, as we have another game on Saturday,” said NU head coach Jeff Napa in Filipino. “We cannot relax. We must shift our focus against Adamson because this is a very dangerous team. Coach Nash [Racela] is a very disciplined coach. We have to be ready.”

No UE player breached double-digit scoring as Precious Momowei led with 8 points on just 3-of-15 shooting to go with 12 rebounds and 2 blocks.

Noy Remogat was limited to just 2-of-6 shooting for 7 points, 7 assists, and 5 boards in 32 minutes, while Abdul Sawat also scored 7 on a lowly 3-of-14 clip.

The Scores

NU 68 – John 12, Figueroa 12, Palacielo 12, Lim 7, Baclaan 6, Enriquez 5, Jumamoy 5, Malonzo 5, Manansala 4, Yu 0, Galinato 0, Delos Reyes 0, Gulapa 0, Parks 0.

UE 49 – Momowei 8, Remogat 7, Sawat 7, Lingolingo 6, Fikes 6, Langit 4, Maglupay 3, Galang 2, Cruz-Dumont 2, Alcantara 2, Cabero 2, Tulabut 0, Gilbuena 0, Spandonis 0, Manalang 0.

Quarters: 19-21, 31-25, 53-36, 68-49.

– Rappler.com