NU gets hot early for 3rd win, blasts free-falling UST to 17th straight loss

Multiple NU standouts take turns dismantling UST on the way to a wire-to-wire rout - its third win in UAAP Season 86

MANILA, Philippines – The NU Bulldogs bounced back from their last loss, and then some, as they manhandled the listless UST Growling Tigers, 87-69, in the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday, October 11.

With the win, NU settled at solo second place with a 3-1 record, while UST dropped to a 0-4 card off its 17th straight loss dating back to the second game of Season 85.

Mike Malonzo led four Bulldogs in double-digit scoring with 14 points and 6 rebounds in just 17 minutes, while sixth man Steve Nash Enriquez scattered 10 points, 6 assists, and 4 boards.

Coming off a small 14-12 lead early in the 1st quarter, the in-form Bulldogs pulled away for good with a 16-2 finishing kick to the frame, 30-14, before capping the pivotal run at 30-8 off a Jolo Manansala reverse layup for the 44-20 differential with 2:14 left to play in second.

UST barely put up a fight in the second half and only sniffed a deficit under 20 points twice: the first off a Nic Cabanero and-one putback layup to get within 18, 60-78, at the 5:21 mark of the 4th quarter, and the second in the waning moments of regulation with the game practically over.

NU was just too good to be denied down the stretch as it held its ground until the final buzzer to secure the blowout win.

“That’s all on the players. It all boils down to the players,” NU head coach Jeff Napa said in Filipino. “They executed the game plan, and it was up to them to make it work.”

Christian Manaytay led all scorers in the sorry loss with 18 points, 9 rebounds, 3 steals, and 2 assists, while Cabanero labored his way to 16 points and 5 boards in a game-high 35 minutes.

The Scores

NU 87 – Malonzo 14, Manansala 13, Figueroa 11, Enriquez 10, Galinato 9, Baclaan 7, Palacielo 4, John 4, Jumamoy 4, Delos Reyes 4, Lim 4, Parks 3, Gulapa 0.

UST 69 – Manaytay 18, Cabañero 16, Crisostomo 8, Calum 7, Llemit 7, Pangilinan 5, Laure 4, Lazarte 2, Manalang 1, Moore 1, Duremdes 0, Magdangal 0, Ventulan 0, Gesalem 0.

Quarters: 30-14, 48-26, 66-46, 87-69

– Rappler.com